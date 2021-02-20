Waccamaw Library to display local artists’ portraits, scenery paintings for March, April

GEORGETOWN COUNTY — During the months of March and April, Waccamaw Library will host a multimedia art exhibit of 35 pieces by local artist Dan Kraus. Kraus’ artistic focus includes still life, landscape and portraiture, and this exhibit specifically will explore portraits as well as local landscape with graphite, oil, watercolor, pastel, colored pencil and clay.

The library showcases 12 exhibits per year, one artist and one photo exhibit simultaneously, and focuses on creating a space for up-and-coming and established artists alike to show their work to the community, Waccamaw Library brand manager Tamara McIntyre said.

When he retired 5 years ago, Kraus moved from Delaware to South Carolina, his wife’s home state, where he was inspired by the lowcountry scenery and other southern landscapes.

“The Lowcountry is awash with creative opportunities and inspiring subject matter,” Kraus said.

Kraus began drawing and creating art from a young age, and while he had a passion for art, he also excelled in math and science. This led him to study engineering in college and land a career as a process control engineer, but he never lost his passion for art, nor his drive to better his artistic skills.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Kraus took night art classes in Philadelphia after he finished working during the day, and these classes are where he picked up portrait oil painting, which now is one of his favorite art forms. The amount of time it took for him to attend these classes, though, interfered too much with his work and personal life, and he had to stop going. Though he was upset, he said it was a turning point for him, creatively.

“I decided I just wanted to save money and retire as soon as I can, which was still another 20 years, but I wanted to pursue art more seriously after that,” Kraus said.

Kraus believes all are called to use their gifts to connect with others in meaningful and positive ways, which he aspires to do through creative design, excellent execution and authentic portrayal of the beauty in the world.

“Good quality art is an efficient tool of communication,” Kraus said. “Our brains are wired to grasp ideas and situations quickly with images.”

Kraus’ work will be on display starting March 1 in the heart of Waccamaw Library. Masks are required for entry, and only 30 people are allowed in at a time to maintain social distancing.