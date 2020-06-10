Unofficial election results in Mace winning treasurer, Ridgeway winning coroner race

Tuesday night was a big moment in Georgetown County as unofficial results revealed two newcomers winning county positions. The results show that newcomer Miriam Mace won over incumbent Allison Peteet for the county treasurer seat. Both republicans had a close race in the beginning, but as later ballots were counted, Mace closed the gap with 355 votes over Peteet winning with 4,015 to Peteet's 3,656.
Mace will not have the treasurer seat yet as unlike other positions that take over on July 1, a new treasurer does not take over in the middle of a fiscal year. Therefore, Mace will begin her new position on July 2021.
In the republican coroner race, Chase Ridgeway won against Georgetown City police investigator Allen Morris by a 2,608 difference. Ridgeway received 5,103 votes while Morris received 2,506.
In the county council district 2, it was a close race. Bob Anderson won against his opponent, incumbent Ron Charlton by a small margin of votes. Because of the COVID-19, there have been some problems at polling places and ballots for voters.
When all the votes were tallied after the Republican Primary, only 22 votes separated the two candidates with Anderson leading. Charlton said he will challenge the votes because he wants to make sure the election results are accurate. These are the finals from the other races in the primary:
DEMOCRATIC
U.S. House of Reps. District 7
Melissa Ward Watson- 3,677
Robert Williams- 1,200
Williams H Cowboy Williams- 249
State Senate District 32
Ted Brown- 628
Manley Marvell Collins- 85
Ronnie Sabb- 2,979
Kelly Spann- 454
County Council District 3
Everett Carolina Sr- 663
Leona Tiger Miller- 604
REPUBLICAN
U.S. Senate
Duke Buckner- 215
Lindsey Graham- 6,461
Michael LaPierre- 688
Joe Reynolds- 455
Coroner
Allen Weldon Morris- 2,525
Chase Ridgeway- 5,133
County Treasurer
Miriam Mace- 4,038
Allison Sippel Peteet- 3,683
County Council District 2
Bob Anderson- 1,037
Ronald Charlton- 1,015
All these votes will be verified at tomorrow's, June 11, provisional ballot hearings at 10 a.m. at the historic Georgetown County Council Chambers on Screven Street.