Unidentified body found in Georgetown County marsh; GCSO looking for 3 missing persons

GEORGETOWN COUNTY — An investigation is underway after an unidentified body was found on Feb. 10 in a marsh off Sirfield Rd. in Georgetown County, according to authorities.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Lesley said an autopsy has been scheduled at the Medical University of Charleston.

On Feb. 9, the GCSO asked the public for help in finding the following missing persons:

• Tina Renea Cooper, 44, was reported missing by her family in the area of Chavis Landing on Jan. 29. She is described as a white female, 5-foot-7 tall.

• Harry Lee Woodruff III has been missing since Feb. 2020. He was last seen leaving home on Georgetown Highway near Andrews. He is 6-feet tall, 165 pounds.

• Harry Barkley was last seen Aug. 31, 2020, in Andrews and in Georgetown. His vehicle was retrieved from the water near Chavis Landing off Sirfield Rd. in the Sampit community.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.