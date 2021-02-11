You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Unidentified body found in Georgetown County marsh; GCSO looking for 3 missing persons

  • Updated
police file

GEORGETOWN COUNTY — An investigation is underway after an unidentified body was found on Feb. 10 in a marsh off Sirfield Rd. in Georgetown County, according to authorities.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Lesley said an autopsy has been scheduled at the Medical University of Charleston.

On Feb. 9, the GCSO asked the public for help in finding the following missing persons:

Georgetown County missing persons

• Tina Renea Cooper, 44, was reported missing by her family in the area of Chavis Landing on Jan. 29. She is described as a white female, 5-foot-7 tall.

Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff.


• Harry Lee Woodruff III has been missing since Feb. 2020. He was last seen leaving home on Georgetown Highway near Andrews. He is 6-feet tall, 165 pounds.

• Harry Barkley was last seen Aug. 31, 2020, in Andrews and in Georgetown. His vehicle was retrieved from the water near Chavis Landing off Sirfield Rd. in the Sampit community.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Follow Richard Caines on Twitter at @rickcaines

Tags

Richard Caines covers Courts in Horry and Georgetown County for The Post and Courier. He graduated from the Cronkite School at Arizona State University and is a huge Philadelphia sports fan.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News