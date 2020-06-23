Town of Pawleys cancels 4th of July parade

Due to the Coronavirus, the Town of Pawleys Island 4th of July Parade has been canceled.
According to a press release, “This was an extremely difficult decision. However, the spike of COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions throughout Horry and Georgetown counties over the weekend dictated this decision. The health and safety of our community and our visitors is the Town’s highest priority. As of only several days ago, we fully intended to go forward with this time honored Pawleys tradition. But with the current data, we believe this is the best course of action. If you still want to commemorate the 4th of July Holiday in Pawleys style, we have commemorative 4th of July t-shirts for sale in the Old Town Hall. We look forward to striking up the parade again on Sunday, July 4, 2021.”