To protect and serve: A sheriff's deputy and his commitment to his hometown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY — It's 9:40 a.m. and Georgetown County Sheriff’s deputy Cody Thompson pulls out of police headquarters onto Fraser St., but first checks on his wife. They have been married since August.

“Have a good day and I love you,” he said over the phone.

A short time later, he receives a call on his radio to head out to Rose Hill Rd. and check on a house alarm.

With the use of technology, Thompson says that his SUV is basically a mobile office.

“Everything we need is in here,” he said. “Everything is on computer now, so we hardly ever have to write out anything anymore.”

As a Georgetown native, Thompson knows the area well and uses it to his benefit. He is a 2014 graduate of Georgetown High School, and will be celebrating his fourth anniversary at the Sheriff's Office in February.

“I was born and raised right here in Georgetown,” he said. “I was riding these roads with my dad when I was a kid.”

There are no blue lights as he continues on to the alarm call.

“There is a standard,” he said. “You need to weight the reward of you getting there in that kind of fashion, versus the risk you are imposing on yourself, the public and public property.”

While he is driving, Thompson glances out of his left window and admires the view as he drives over the Black River. As an avid fisherman and hunter, he spends a lot of his free time outside.

“The county has some very nice places, a lot of places that people don’t know about,” he said. “I spend a lot of time on my boat. I just like being outside. Anything outside.”

Thompson began his police career when he was hired on at the Georgetown County Detention Center, but soon knew that he would rather patrol the streets and serve the community.

“For 12 hours, you are in the jail,” he said. “You see no natural light.”

Law enforcement runs in Thompson’s family, so much so that he was naturally drawn to the profession while in high school. His brother is a police officer. His grandfather worked for the Sheriff’s Office as a reserve deputy and his aunt also became a cop.

“I saw her getting to drive a patrol car and carry a gun," Thompson remembered.

Thompson took one short detour when he went to college on a baseball scholarship, but soon the urge to serve others pulled him right back in.

“I was like, I have lived in this community my whole life,” he said. "I’ve seen it grow and but also saw some things that I didn’t agree with. I figured the best way to help out was to experience it first-hand.”

Thompson soon pulls up to the house on Rose Hill Rd. and gets out to investigate. Finding no evidence of a break-in, he returns to his vehicle and heads back out on patrol.

Longtime Georgetown County Sheriff Lane Cribb died last fall after an illness and Thompson believes that he left the department in great shape with Sheriff Carter Weaver taking over.

“He was a great man,” he said. “You see a lot of similarities between him and Sheriff Weaver. Sheriff Weaver will go to bat for his guys.”

When Cribb died, Thompson said that he was worried that things may change, but Weaver quickly calmed those fears.

“Just like Sheriff Weaver said, 'Sheriff Cribb left us a roadmap. All we have to do is follow it.'”

11:57 a.m.

Thompson turns left onto Fraser St. and notices a vehicle speeding past. He turns around and activates his blue lights after calling in the car’s license plate.

“Typically, when I come up to a car like this, I quickly take my seatbelt off and activate my camera. I don’t want to get stuck in this car.”

That is a defensive tactic that Thompson uses in the case someone jumps out and starts shooting.

“This thing is a rolling coffin,” he said. "If you get stuck in here, it’s bad.

“I’ve been in a couple of tense situations, very make-or-break moments. Things could have gone a lot different very quickly and I’ve been very fortunate that things have fallen my way so far.”

After pulling the truck over, Thompson takes the alleged speeder’s information, scans their driver’s license through the system while printing off a ticket from a printer located in the center console of the SUV.

1:00 p.m.

While at lunch, Thompson is asked to be on the lookout for a shoplifting suspect that he is familiar with. He first had another call around the Whites Creek area where the suspect’s vehicle was last seen, but he didn’t see it in the area.

With no vehicle in sight, Thompson had the hunch to drive over to Wraggs Ferry Rd. on the other side of town where it was registered.

“It’s a body-style Durango like that one,” he said as he pointed over to a similar car but a different color while driving to the residence.

The vehicle in question wasn’t spotted in the subdivision so Thompson continued patrolling in hopes he could spot it. He radios back in.

“Negative contact at the residence with the vehicle,” he said, a bit disappointed.

“I wanted to get that car.”

Sometime later on Highmarket St., Thompson spots the Durango in question and turns around to get in a position to pull it over.

“That’s the car,” he said. "They’re trying to turn off, look at them.”

After following the suspect’s vehicle for a few streets, Thompson finds it pulled over at the Salvation Army’s parking lot on Anthuan Maybank Dr.

He radios in "the suspect’s vehicle is stopped" and cautiously steps out, touching the back of the SUV as he approaches.

Thompson pulls out the suspect, a female, and a male passenger and instructs them to sit on the curb while awaiting backup to arrive.

Both of their names are run through dispatch, and it is discovered that the female is driving on a suspended license. She lowers her head, ultimately knowing what’s about to come.

After fellow officers arrive on the scene, Thompson proceeds to search through the suspect’s vehicle. He finds a shotgun, drugs and some of the merchandise that was allegedly stolen.

The shotgun’s serial number is ran by one of the backup officers, but comes back “clear” a minute later.

“Did you steal it out of the store?” a fellow officer asks about the merchandise while questioning the female suspect.

She agreed.

The two are read their rights, placed in handcuffs and given a ride to the detention center off of Brown’s Ferry Rd.

Thompson soon pulls into the inmate drop off area while two large garage doors drop to the ground, surrounding his patrol car and preventing any escape to the outside world.

The two detainees are led inside, awaiting their opportunity to appear before a judge.

“I think a lot of the people in Georgetown County are good people,” he said. “We deal with 1 percent of the population 99 percent of the time.”

Thompson said that he is grateful to be a part of the team he works with every day and wants to make Georgetown County a safe place to live and grow.

“You form a bond with the guys that you work with,” he said. “You are going to do and see things with them that you won’t with other people. There isn’t a person right now that I couldn’t call and ask for help.

“Police are under a microscope right now. It’s our turn. That just means that you gotta do it better and cleaner than the next guy.”