Tidelands Health updates visitor policy

Visitors will again be allowed at Tidelands Health hospitals and care locations with certain restrictions and precautions starting Monday, June 1.
The health system is updating its visitor policy to allow one visitor per patient at a time at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital, an affiliate of Encompass Health. The visitor should be the patient’s primary support partner.
One visitor may also accompany patients at the health system’s outpatient locations such as physician offices and rehabilitation clinics.
“Tidelands Health is moving forward with a safe and smart plan to resume some visitation at our hospitals and care locations while protecting the health of our patients, visitors and team members,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs at Tidelands Health.
As part of Tidelands Health’s Safe in Our Care initiative, all visitors must wear a mask and will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, including a temperature check. Anyone with a temperature over 100 degrees will not be allowed to visit.
The Safe in Our Care initiative also includes enhanced safety protocols to protect patients, including the addition of Safe Care Navigators, contactless procedures for check-in and check-out and more.
The health system suspended visitation, except for certain circumstances, in March as part of precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Some of those restrictions remain in place at Tidelands Health hospitals:
• Patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 will not be allowed to have visitors.
• No visitors under age 18 will be allowed.
• The hospital cafeterias are open only for patients, visitors staying with patients and staff.
• Patients who need assistance from the business office should reach out by phone. For the Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital business office, call 843-652-1020. For the business office at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, call 843-652-8201.
• Vendors are only allowed when necessary to support critical hospital functions.
• Exceptions to the policy will be made for end-of-life situations and other special circumstances.
Extended family, friends, church members and others who wish to offer support to a patient are encouraged to call, use FaceTime or send a cheer card.
“We appreciate the community’s ongoing support and understanding,” Dr. Harmon said. “Community members can rest assured that we are taking extra precautions to keep them ‘Safe in Our Care.’”