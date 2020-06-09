Tidelands Health increases testing capacity for community clinic in Myrtle Beach

Tidelands Health is increasing testing capacity by 50 percent at Saturday’s free community clinic in Myrtle Beach. This is due to Horry County’s designation as a COVID-19 hot spot and to support ongoing demand for testing.
The region’s largest health care provider, in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, has secured additional testing kits to accommodate up to 1,500 people during the free testing clinic Saturday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or while supplies last, at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium.
The stadium is located at 1251 21st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
The clinic was designed to test up to 1,000 people. Tidelands Health secured additional test kits Tuesday, a day after DHEC said it considers Horry County a COVID-19 “hot spot” because of the recent spike in cases.
On May 30, Tidelands Health tested more than 1,000 individuals during its first free community clinic at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium – the largest community testing clinic at that point in South Carolina.
“We continue to see tremendous demand for COVID-19 testing, and we are committed to helping meet that need in our community,” Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs at Tidelands Health, said.
With the designation of Horry County as a hot spot, Tidelands Health emphasizes the need for individuals to continue taking precautions to limit the spread of the virus, including practicing social distancing, frequently washing their hands and wearing a face mask.
“As businesses reopen and more people are out and about, it’s crucial that everyone continues to take the precautions we’ve encouraged throughout this COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Harmon said. “We must be smart by following common-sense practices to limit the spread of this virus in our community. Now is not the time to let up and think everything is back to normal. This virus is still in our community, and we must take it seriously.”
Community testing helps health leaders better understand the impact of the disease is having on the community and provides a convenient way for individuals to know whether they have the virus.
In addition to the clinic Saturday at the stadium, Tidelands Health is sponsoring several other free community clinics:
- Friday, June 19, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Inlet Square Mall, 10125 Highway 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet
- Wednesday, June 24, noon-6 p.m., Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital, an af
- filiate of Encompass Health, 100 Water Grande Blvd., Little River
- Friday, June 26, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Coastal Carolina University, 100 Chanticleer Drive, Conway
The testing clinics are free and open to all individuals.