Sting operation nets 11 Georgetown County businesses serving alcohol to those under 21

GEORGETOWN COUNTY — Eleven Georgetown County businesses are accused of serving alcohol to under-age customers, according to both the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
The GCSO and SLED recently conducted a spring break alcohol compliance investigation at 52 different establishments across Georgetown County, with some 20 percent now facing criminal charges.
“Alcohol is just as dangerous to our youth as any other drug, and I expect our restaurants, stores and bars to do better in ensuring that only those age 21 and above are served,” said Carter Weaver, Georgetown County's sheriff.
“Georgetown County is a family beach destination, and preservation of that reality is a priority of my office.”
The following alcohol-licensed locations either sold beer or liquor to a person under the age of 21 and are facing criminal charges:
- Luna Mexican Bar and Grill
- Creek Ratz
- Dead Dog Saloon
- J Peters
- Drunken Jack’s
- Pop Pop’s BBQ
- Landolfiís Italian Bakery and Deli
- Pawleys Wine and Spirits
- Island Bar and Grill
- Owens Liquors
- Litchfield Wine and Liquors
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.