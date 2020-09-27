Search for two missing boaters in Winyah Bay halted; will continue Monday

The Coast Guard searched for fishermen Marquis Michael and Kinley Johnson near Winyah Bay all day Sunday, halting operations late in the evening with the Georgetown Sheriff's Office indicating it will return to the waters on Monday morning.

A family member reached out at 10:30 p.m. Saturday night indicating that two men were well past due in returning from a boat trip.

The two were last seen on a 13.5-foot jon boat with one silver outboard motor near Sampit River.

The Coast Guard described one male as black, 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts and has dreadlocks.

The other male is 5-foot-8, 160 pounds and last seen wearing a white hat and orange life jacket.

Both are described as near 33 years old.

According to the family member, the men intended to be on the water for just a few hours, departing from the Carol Ashmore Campbell Marina in Georgetown.

The Coast Guard Section Charleston is asking for those with information to call (843) 740-7050.

The Coast Guard is utilizing the following in the search:

Air Station Elizabeth City C-130J Hercules aircrew

Two HH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews from Air Station Savannah

A 45-foot Response Boat—Medium and 29-foot Response Boat—Small crews from Station Georgetown

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deployed side-scan sonar in the bay in an effort to find Michael and Johnson, as well as the lost vessel.

Crews from Georgetown County and Department of Natural Resources are aiding in the search.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.