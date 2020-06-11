SC surpasses record with 687 coronavirus cases on Thursday

South Carolina sees another record breaking number of COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The Department of Health and Environmental Control will announced 687 new cases to emerge in South Carolina, surpassing yesterday's daily record of cases by more than 25 percent.
This would bring the total number of cases to 16,441.
Officials said during a board meeting that 40 percent of South Carolina's total cases have been reported in the past three weeks.
“As the number of tests being performed increases, so do the number of cases, we would expect that,” Dr. Joan Duwve, public health director, said. “However, that percent positive rate continues to increase, as well, which tells us that we are finding more real cases -- not just cases that were asymptomatic and not otherwise diagnosed.”
"The reason we’re seeing such a large jump rapidly over the past week is, once you hit a critical number, every person infected transmits to two to four individuals so we’ll continue to see that rapid rise until we practice what we know will prevent spread.”
According to Duwve, people aren’t doing the necessary things to prevent the spread and and that’s why cases are spiking and said that "We still have work to do."
"We need to lead by example,” she said.
On Wednesday, Gov. McMaster said that he does not plan to return to lockdowns or restrictions, urging South Carolinians to be vigilant about the stopping the spread.
More information about deaths and testing will be announced later Thursday.