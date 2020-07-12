SC sees first new syndrome associated with COVID-19 in children

South Carolina officials confirmed the state’s first cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 in two children.
They are the first in the state with a confirmed diagnosis of MIS-C, a rare health condition recently recognized to occur in some children and teenagers who have contracted or been in contact with someone infected with the virus.
One child is from the Midlands and one is from the PeeDee region. Both are under the age of 10. No other information will be disclosed at this time to protect the privacy of the children and their families.
State Epidemiologist Linda Bell said that they are beginning to see an increase in young people, especially those under 20, contracting and spreading the virsu.
"We know MIS-C is a threat to our youngest South Carolinians,” Dr. Bell said. “MIS-C is a serious health complication linked to COVID-19 and is all the more reason why we must stop the spread of this virus."
She advises everyone to know that anyone is susceptible to the virus, as well as associated health risks, and urges wearing a mask and staying six feet away from others.
"These simple actions are how we protect ourselves and others, including our children.”
The first reports of this syndrome came from the United Kingdom in April and for the United States, it was first reported in New York City in early May.
Symptoms of MIS-C include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, and feeling tired.
DHEC recommends parents and caregivers learn and watch for the signs for MIS-C in their children. Emergency warning signs of MIS-C include trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure that does not go away, confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, bluish lips or face, and severe abdominal pain.
DHEC has notified healthcare providers and facilities of this condition and requested that all providers report suspected cases of MIS-C to the agency.
Health officials also announced 1,952 new confirmed cases and 10 additional confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 56,485 and 950 confirmed deaths.
Eight of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Anderson (1), Charleston (1), Chester (1), Clarendon (1), Greenville (2), Horry (1), and Lexington (1) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Lee (1) and Lexington (1), counties.
Georgetown County identified 23 new cases, bringing its total to 791.
New confirmed cases by county:
- Abbeville (3)
- Aiken (62)
- Allendale (2)
- Anderson (19)
- Bamberg (13)
- Barnwell (3)
- Beaufort (66)
- Berkeley (93)
- Calhoun (8)
- Charleston (282)
- Cherokee (9)
- Chester (12)
- Chesterfield (11)
- Clarendon (6)
- Colleton (15)
- Darlington (16)
- Dillon (8)
- Dorchester (83)
- Edgefield (4)
- Fairfield (9)
- Florence (51)
- Georgetown (23)
- Greenville (216)
- Greenwood (32)
- Hampton (5)
- Horry (213)
- Jasper (7)
- Kershaw (13)
- Lancaster (23)
- Laurens (23)
- Lee (8)
- Lexington (109)
- Marion (17)
- Marlboro (5)
- McCormick (6)
- Newberry (26)
- Oconee (15)
- Orangeburg (36)
- Pickens (31)
- Richland (152)
- Saluda (9)
- Spartanburg (97)
- Sumter (51)
- Union (1)
- Williamsburg (6)
- York (53)
For more information about MIS-C, click here.