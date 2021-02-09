Ronald McInnis wins Democratic primary special election for Georgetown City Council

GEORGETOWN — Ronald McInnis won the Democratic special primary election for Georgetown City Council Tuesday night.

McInnis won by a large enough margin to eliminate the possibility of a runoff, and will run against Republican nominee Jonathan Angner on April 13 for the general election to take former city council member Rudolph Bradley's seat, who died in November from a battle with a "lengthy illness."

McInnis is a pastor at Mount Olive AME Church, and according to his Facebook page, he wants to bring back dignity and pride in Georgetown; to fight for better education; to build local, sustainable businesses; to uplift the youth; and focus on affordable housing.

This specific seat expires in December 2021, meaning that whoever wins in April, McInnis or Angner, will have to run again in November to be reelected to the next four-year term.