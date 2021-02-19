Rezoning request dead on arrival: Church land in Georgetown can't become cemetery

GEORGETOWN COUNTY — A rezoning request that was ultimately denied sparked debate among community members at the Georgetown County Planning Commission meeting on Feb. 19.

Christopher Frasier, an agent for the trustees of the Church of God and True Holiness, requested a rezoning of 3 acres of land located on the east side of Rose Hill Road and its intersection with St. Luke Trail and Ritch Lane in Georgetown. This land is not adjacent to the church’s land for a cemetery, and therefore cannot be considered accessory use.

The Church of God and True Holiness bought the land from St. Luke’s Church, the latter having previously planned to use the land for a new church, not a cemetery, according to Richard Cox with St. Luke’s Church.

The Church of God and True Holiness wanted to build the cemetery so that it no longer has to pay a yearly maintenance fee and a one-time burial fee to use the community cemetery owned by St. Luke’s Church. The proposed cemetery location is also behind the St. Luke Park and Community Center, where senior citizen activities are offered and a playground and basketball courts are located.

According to county planner Judy Blackenship, there is a buffer separating the two as well as separating the proposed cemetery from the adjacent residential houses.

Zoning staff spoke to several residents opposed to any sized cemetery in the proposed location in December — when an initial meeting on the rezoning was deferred — even if a buffer wall was built along the cemetery, separating it from the adjacent properties. One of those residents, Leola Thompson, said that there is no longer a buffer of trees separating the cemetery property from her own, and that her front lawn faces the property.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Thompson said having a graveyard by her home will put mental strain on her and her family, and that a buffer wall separating her property from it would just be an eyesore for the community.

“I don’t want to walk out my front door, sit in my garage and there is a graveyard,” Thompson said. “My mom just passed 3 years ago … I don’t want to be reminded about that every day having a graveyard there.”

Frasier confirmed that the land was originally meant for another church, but the Church of God decided it wanted to build a graveyard instead, and was within its right to do so because it owned the land. Frasier also said that the church raised its own money to get the land and just wants to have its own graveyard for its own tithe-giving members.

“If (Thompson) wanted to buy (the land), we’ll take $60,000 today,” Fraiser said. “We’re not here for any financial gain, we’re not here to cause any problems. We own some property and we want to turn it into a graveyard.”

The request to rezone was denied, though the Church of God and True Holiness can still use its 3 acres for other church needs, a cemetery not withstanding.