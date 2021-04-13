Republican Jonathan Angner captures Georgetown City Council seat

GEORGETOWN — With a voter turnout of just more than 26 percent, Republican Jonathan Angner won the Georgetown City Council seat over Democrat Ronald McInnis during the special election on April 13.

This is Angner’s political debut, though he owns two local businesses, Omni Services and AHSC. His business mindset and background sets him apart from other council members, Angner said.

Citing rising taxes and expenses in areas such as utilities and roads, Angner said he wants to find creative ways to push down the forces that are causing these rising costs.

“If we are not (finding creative ways), then we’re either oblivious to it, we’re ignoring it or we’re not qualified to have these conversations,” Angner said.

Angner said in a previous interview with The Post and Courier Myrtle Beach that if elected, he would be pragmatic in deciding how and where to spend voter's tax dollars.

"The city of Georgetown is facing over a $2.1M shortfall, and the stark reality is hard discussions and decisions will need to be had and made," Angner said on March 26.

Angner's seat is up for reelection in the primary in June and he plans to rerun to maintain his seat. McInnis congratulated Angner on his win, and also plans on rerunning in June for Angner's seat.

"I am not going anywhere, and very soon I will return and continue the good work in our communities," McInnis said.