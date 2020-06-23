'Priority One: Restaurants in the Palmetto State' Gov. McMaster announces new safety initiative

A new plan has been revealed.
Gov. Henry McMaster unveiled the newest voluntary initiative on Tuesday to help protect both restaurant employees and the general public from the spread of the virus.
It's name- The Palmetto Priority.
Restaurants who wish to participate in the program complete a checklist of operational assurances as outlined in the restaurant reopening guidelines, participate in required free online education, and participate in a DHEC limited-scope food safety inspection, officials said.
Restaurants that successfully complete the checklist and sign a commitment to their employees and customers will earn the endorsement of the program, which is a decal sticker display in their window.
“If you’re going to a restaurant and it doesn’t have this seal, go somewhere else,” McMaster said. “Don’t go in if you don’t see that seal.”
This free opt-in program - not mandatory- imitates another program by several regions in SC including the Greater Greenville Pledge but this one, he insist, is directed specifically towards restaurants.
The program involves managers taking a free, 13-minute online course and training their employees; following the trade group’s minimum reopening guidelines; and participating in an online food-safety checklist with the state’s public health agency.
Overseeing the consumer-driven program is the state Restaurant and Lodging Association who will provide the opportunity to share consumers experience through a short survey.
This form will also be used to file a report if a restaurant is not honoring its commitment.
The Republican governor initiative stems from his commitment to not shut down the economy again or mandate people wear masks in public areas, calling such edict "unenforceable." He instead encourages more safety protocols without having to violate constitutional freedoms of South Carolinians.
Restaurants could apply online for the state program starting immediately at the Palmetto Priority website.