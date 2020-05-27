Primaries are on June 9

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9 for Democrat and Republican party primaries.
The Georgetown County Board of Voter Registration and Elections has been encouraging people who would like to do so, to vote absentee because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The South Carolina General Assembly approved the Wuhan coronavirus as a reason people may use for asking for an absentee ballot. The law expires July 1, so it will not be in effect for the November general elections.
Most regular polling places will be open on June 9, though there will likely be a few changes. Some poll workers have chosen not to work, because of their concerns about the virus. Some poll workers are in the older age group past 65, or have underlying health conditions that leads them to not work for the primaries. Also, in some cases the polling place isn’t available because of the same sort of social distancing concerns. It could be combined with another polling place for the primary election.
When we get an updated listing of polling places from the Election Office, we will post it on our Web site:
When you go to the polls on primary election day, you’ll need to have your valid South Carolina photo I.D. ready. The poll manager will ask you which primary you wish to vote in for that day – either Democrat or Republican.
Georgetown County and the entire state have switched to new “Ballot Making Devices” and a scanner, which have been used in the special election for Sheriff and the Democrat Presidential Preference Primary.
Due to concerns about COVID-19, poll managers and clerks will be wearing masks and gloves. Voters will be given a long-handled Q-tip type cotton swab. They will use that to make selections on the voting machines and then throw the stick away. Poll workers will sanitize equipment and voting machines periodically through the day.
Voter information
The Elections Office in Georgetown is at 303 North Hazard St. You may call the Election Office at (843) 545-3339.
There’s a lot of information on the local and state election Web sites. Here are links:
Local Web site:
https://www.georgetowncountysc.org/elections/
State Web site:
Making your selections
Republicans will vote on several county-level races. One is for Coroner, with Chase Ridgeway and Allen Morris filing to succeed incumbent Kenny Johnson, who is not seeking another term.
Incumbent Treasurer Allison Sippel Peteet will face Miriam E. Mace, who currently works in the Assessor’s office.
On Georgetown County Council, District 2 incumbent Ronald L. Charlton will face challenger Robert C. Anderson, who previously represented District 6 from 2010 to 2014. Anderson’s wife Karol Anderson is chair of the county Republican Party.
Democrats will have two local primary races. On County Council, District 3 incumbent Everett Carolina will face Leona Tiger Miller, whom he defeated in 2016.
State Senate District 32 incumbent Ronnie Sabb of Kingstree will have two challengers in the June primary. Kelly Spann and Theodore Brown, both of Georgetown, have filed for this seat. Brown previously served in the S.C. House.
Candidate listing
While some candidates won’t have a primary race, they will face opposition from a candidate in the Nov. 3 General Election. Any of the offices listed below with two or more names will have a primary and/or a contest in November.
It’s also possible for a petition candidate to file.
Sheriff
Carter Weaver Sr., R, Incumbent
Birt Adams, D, New
Coroner
Chase Ridgeway, R, New
Allen Morris, R, New
Auditor
Kenneth C. Baker, R, New
Treasurer
Allison Sippel Peteet, R, Incumbent
Miriam E. Mace, R, New
Clerk of Court
Alma White, D, Incumbent
Probate Judge
Leigh Powers Boan, R, Incumbent
County Council
District 2
Ronald L. Charlton, R, Incumbent
Robert C. Anderson, R, New
District 3
Everett Carolina, D, Incumbent
Leona Tiger Miller, D, New
District 4
Lillie Jean Johnson, D, Incumbent
District 5
Raymond Newton, R, Incumbent
SC Senate
District 32
Ronnie Sabb, D, Incumbent
Kelly Spann, D, New
Theodore Brown, D, New
David G. Ellison, R, New
District 34
Stephen Goldfinch, R, Incumbent
Emily Cegledy, D, New
SC House
District 103
Carl L. Anderson, D, Incumbent
District 108
Lee Hewitt, R, Incumbent
U.S. Senate
Duke Buckner, R-Walterboro
Joe Reynolds, R-North Charleston
Michael LaPierre, R-Pickens
Lindsey Graham, R-Columbia (Incumbent)
U.S. House of Representatives – District 07
William H Cowboy Williams, D-Florence
Melissa Ward Watson, D-Florence
Robert Williams, D-Darlington
Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach (Incumbent)