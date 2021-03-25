Pawleys Island nominated for Garden & Gun Magazine's Favorite Southern Beach Town

PAWLEYS ISLAND — In true March Madness fashion, Pawleys Island is featured in a bracket-style competition for the revered title of Favorite Southern Beach Town in Garden & Gun Magazine.

There are 32 beaches in the competition, with Round 2 already in the works. In the second round, Pawleys Island is up against neighboring Folly Beach in Charleston, and if it wins, will go up against either Sanibel or Fernandina Beaches in Florida.

Beaches were vetted by magazine readers themselves via a social media call out for favorite Southern beaches several months ago.

Mark Stevens, director of tourism development for the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce, said what he thinks makes Pawleys Island stand out is how it has withstood the test of time and overdevelopment.

"It's this unique, really great little southern beach town ... I don't think its like a lot of places," Stevens said. "Tourists go there, and of course we promote it as one of our great tourism places of Hammock Coast, but its not that neon-infested kind of beach."

In the first round against Port Aransas in Texas, Pawleys Island won by the biggest margin in the entire competition, winning almost 88 percent of the votes. Each round lasts about a week, with the overall winner of the competition being announced April 6.

To vote for Pawleys Island, visit gardenandgun.com/extras/vote-now-for-your-favorite-southern-beach-towns.