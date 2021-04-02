You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Pawleys Island in Garden & Gun Best Southern Beach Town championship

  • Updated
G-G Champ Round.jpg
Buy Now

PAWLEYS ISLAND — It all comes down to this for Pawleys Island.

After blasting through Port Arkansas, Tx.; Folly Beach, SC; Sanibel, Fla.; and Jekyll Island, Ga., the historic Grand Strand beach town faces Mexico Beach, Fla. for the title of Best Southern Beach Town in Garden & Gun magazine.

People can vote every hour for Pawleys Island here, and the winner will be announced April 6.

Mark Stevens, director of tourism development for the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce, said the last few weeks have been a thrill watching Pawleys Island get the appreciation it deserves. What he thinks makes Pawleys Island stand out is how it has withstood the test of time and overdevelopment.

Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff.


"It's this unique, really great little southern beach town ... I don't think its like a lot of places," Stevens said. "Tourists go there, and of course we promote it as one of our great tourism places of Hammock Coast, but its not that neon-infested kind of beach."

In 2019, Pawleys Island was also named one of Southern Living's Best Southern Beach Towns.

“Atlantic-facing Pawleys Island isn’t far from such popular Grand Strand destinations as Myrtle Beach and Murrells Inlet, but it’s a quieter getaway, known for cypress cottages and those famous hammocks,” Southern Living said.

Follow Demi Lawrence on Twitter @DemiNLawrence.

Tags

Demi Lawrence is a reporter who graduated from Ball State University. Before joining The Post and Courier, she was an intern at The Herald Bulletin in Anderson, Indiana and Indianapolis Monthly.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News