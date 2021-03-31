Pawleys Island church plans community memorial service

PAWLEYS ISLAND — Grieving for a loved one who has died is a natural part of saying goodbye. With the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdowns, funerals and memorial services have not been held in some cases.

Pawleys Island Community Church will host a community-wide memorial service on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The service in the church will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The service will be to honor and remember those who have died, whether it be from the coronavirus or any other cause.

Pastor Don Williams said it’s not necessary to be a member of the church to be included in the memorial service.

Even if someone hasn’t had a close friend or family die during the pandemic, he said, many people have experienced loss through shutdowns, home schooling and working from home. For those who have had someone die, it’s been difficult to have a service because of the shutdowns and social distancing requirements.

If you lost a loved one and would like to participate in this community-wide service, the church asks that you send a picture of your loved one to penny@pawleysisland.church.

During the memorial service, the photos will be displayed on large screen monitors inside the church.

“Losing someone you love brings excruciating pain,” said Williams. “During the pandemic, the pain has been compounded because many were not allowed to have a funeral service. During this memorial service we want to remember, honor and give thanks for the lives of those who have passed. We believe that, together, we can bring some healing from the pain and hope for the future.”

“We want to make this for our community,” he said.

“Part of it is, people have had to walk through grief, loss and sickness by themselves. We are not created to do that. We are created to be a community.”

Williams said he hopes others will also come to the memorial service, even if they haven’t lost someone, so they can show their support for those who have had someone die.

“I hope others will see that as a privilege to be part of this to share with someone who has lost a loved one,” Williams said.

Before the pandemic led to many shutdowns and changes, Williams said, the church would often provide the GriefShare support group program for people who have lost a loved one. He said the church will resume offering the program at a future date that will be announced later.

For more info regarding pictures for this service, please contact Penny McClellan at penny@pawleysisland.church or call 843-237-4449.

For more information regarding the service, please contact Pastor Don Williams at don@pawleysisland.church or call 843-450-1044.

The church address is: Pawleys Island Community Church, 10304 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, SC 29585

Here’s a link to the program’s Web site: https://www.griefshare.org/