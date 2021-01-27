Open Space Institute helps Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge add a thousand acres

GEORGETOWN — Conservation efforts in Georgetown and Horry counties got a boost with the latest plans for the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge.

The protected lands in the Waccamaw Refuge have an acquisition goal of about 50,000 acres. Currently the Refuge includes more than 30,000 acres. The purchase agreement just recently completed between Hasty Point, LLC and the Open Space Institute means the addition of about one thousand acres in the last six months.

In July, Robert “Bob” Schofield sold his historic Hasty Point Plantation to the Waccamaw NWR for $5 million. That purchase was at a discounted price. Earlier, the property was listed for sale for $8 million and includes two parcels. Parcel 1 includes the home on the plantation and 532.2 acres. Another property included in that sale identified as Parcel 2 or “Boundary Plat of 240 Acres.” That property sale totaled 772.2 acres. Old ricefields on Sandy Island make up a portion of those lands.

The second transaction was completed by deed on Dec. 16, 2020. The “Triangle Tract” totals 237.48 acres. Its purchase price was $600,000.

The properties already had conservation easements on them with Ducks Unlimited Foundation (now known as Wetlands America Trust) or the Pee Dee Land Trust. Those easements run with the property.

More recreation and cultural opportunities

While the Waccamaw NWR already has land devoted to hunting, recreation, conservation, wildlife protection and preservation, this newest addition to the refuge will add cultural information and education.

Some broad ideas are in the works, but planners are seeking input from the public and stakeholders in the area for their thoughts.

Broadly, “WNWR has embarked on a community-based planning initiative that will include educational interpretation on the painful slave history of Hasty Point Plantation, while enhancing recreation at Hasty Point Plantation and the larger WNWR,” the agency stated.

“The protection of both Hasty Point Plantation and the Triangle Tract sets the stage for improved recreational opportunities for the people of Plantersville Community, Georgetown County, and the entire region, as well as the opportunity to inform visitors about the history of the former working plantation,” said Maria Whitehead, OSI Senior Project Manager. “OSI thanks our partners at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, as well as the Schofield family for helping create this conservation success.”

The Hasty Point Plantation house is not the original structure.

The name “Hasty Point” dates back to before 1743. The South Carolina Gazette in September 1760 had an advertisement for Windsor and Hasty Point plantations for sale. Those dates are significant because some stories say that the name came from an incident when the Swamp Fox – Francis Marion – was at the home and had to leave in a hurry when he got word that British soldiers were looking for him. There was an incident where some Patriots captured some British soldiers at the house, but the story about Marion could be confused with an incident at Hampton Plantation on the Santee River.

Adding the Triangle Tract to the Refuge, along with Hasty Point Plantation itself, will provide hunting and other opportunities.

Opening up to the public

“The Triangle Tract is a key parcel that will enable the Refuge to open Hasty Point up to the public,” said Craig Sasser, manager of Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge. “The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has embarked on a comprehensive, community-based planning initiative that will shape the future management of Hasty Point, and the Triangle Tract is a strategic addition for improving access and expanding recreational opportunities such as youth hunts."

While there is an entryway to Hasty Point from Plantersville Road, it’s not visible to passers-by along U.S. Highway 701. The Triangle Tract will be able to provide access to that parcel for hunting and other activities in the future.

According to Bob Schofield, “Selling Hasty Point Plantation to the Waccamaw Refuge and the Triangle Tract to OSI was a relatively easy decision as we wanted the family land to become a place for future generations to enjoy, appreciate, and learn from. We hope that the properties will be a tremendous asset for the Plantersville Community while also providing habitat for the many threatened and rare species that call it home.”

To ensure a conservation, cultural, and public-access legacy, the landowners, the Schofield family, sold Hasty Point to the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) for inclusion in the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge at a significant discount in May 2020. The sale was recorded on July 8, 2020. OSI served as USFWS’s partner and collaborator to secure needed funds for the purchase.

The Schofield family was also instrumental in conserving the Triangle Tract, by first donating a conservation easement on the property to Pee Dee Land Trust in 2008; and later contributing to OSI’s purchase again by selling the land at a significant discount. OSI will serve as owner and steward of the land with an anticipated outsale to Waccamaw Refuge within three years.

With the acquisition, the two properties, which total almost 1,010 acres, will be managed and restored to provide habitat for a host of rare and threatened species, including Swallow-tailed Kites, Bobwhite Quail, Wild Turkey, Red-cockaded Woodpeckers, wintering waterfowl, Wood Storks, and songbirds — all of which thrive on the land’s native longleaf pine forest, intact ricefield impoundments, and freshwater forested wetlands.

Centuries of history

Located on a high bluff at the confluence of the Pee Dee River and Thoroughfare Creek, and within the scenic viewshed of state-designated Plantersville Scenic Byway and river, Hasty Point Plantation is teeming with history.

“The property is storied to have been a trading site for nearby Native American settlements and home to two brothers who served under Revolutionary War hero Francis Marion,” OSI wrote in a statement. “The plantation is also one of 25 rice plantations in Georgetown County’s Historic Plantersville District, which were the cornerstone of the Lowcountry’s tragic slave-based economy for 150 years.”

With their conservation, the two properties will continue to remain much like they are today and were hundreds of years ago. After a long and complicated progression of private landowners that tell the complex story of the South, Whitehead said the Schofield family’s generosity will ensure a new legacy of public access.

The Schofield family’s commitment to preserving and restoring the natural communities and cultural history of the family land is evident in details from the flowering native plants under a longleaf pine overstory to the beautifully restored rice barn on the banks of the river.

Share your thoughts

Mandala Research and Coastal Carolina University are leading the scoping and planning for the future of Hasty Point, by conducting interviews with local stakeholders to gain a wide variety of perspectives on community needs. Lead consultant Laura Mandala is familiar with the importance of incorporating the history and culture into the plan. She’s interested in speaking with people who want to contribute their knowledge and perspective on how Hasty Point can fulfill its potential for contributing to the community, the region, and beyond.

Mandala told the Georgetown Times that she would like to hear from residents, community leaders and people who are running other cultural organizations in the area.

She’s interested in speaking with people who want to offer something now that hasn’t been adequately told about the rice culture, she said.

If you would like to offer your input, feel free to contact Laura Mandala at Laura@MandalaResearch.com. The deadline is Feb. 12, 2021.

Founded in 1974, OSI has grown to become a partner in the protection of nearly 2.3 million acres along the eastern seaboard from Quebec to Florida — including more than 100,000 acres in the Southeastern U.S.