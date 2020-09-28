One body recovered in search for missing boaters near Sampit River; search continues for second

One body has been recovered after a multi-day search for two missing boaters in the Sampit River near Carroll Campbell Marina, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced late Monday.

Marquis Mickel, 35, was recovered, while a multi-agency search continued for a second boater, identified as Kinsley Johnson.

Earlier Monday, the Sheriff’s Office had identified an “area of interest,” where the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources provided a dive team for inspection.

The two boaters were reported missing at 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, with a family member indicating the two men were well past due in returning from a boat trip near Winyah Bay.

The Coast Guard has utilized the following in the search:

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Air Station Elizabeth City C-130J Hercules aircrew

Two HH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews from Air Station Savannah

A 45-foot Response Boat—Medium and 29-foot Response Boat—Small crews from Station Georgetown

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deployed side-scan sonar to help in identifying the “area of interest.”

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.