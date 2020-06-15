'No fireworks' City of Georgetown cancels 4th of July firework celebration

Georgetown will not be having any fireworks at this year's July 4th celebration.
In a Monday press release, the City of Georgetown announced that they will cancel this year's fourth of July firework display to minimize the spread of COVID-19 of its residents.
However, the city said that should the pandemic subside later this year, a fireworks celebration may be held on New Year's Eve.
Georgetown joins other cities along the Grand Strand in postponing or canceling their firework celebrations.
Murrells Inlet has postponed their fireworks until Sunday, September 6, the night before Labor Day, North Myrtle Beach canceled their display and Myrtle Beach also canceled their firework celebration citing "extremely tight budget" and concerns about social distancing to canceled their weekly fireworks.