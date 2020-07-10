New order prohibits alcohol sales at SC restaurants, bars after 11 p.m.,

South Carolina restaurants and bars will have another restriction to their services; cutting off alcohol sales after 11 p.m thanks to Gov. Henry McMaster's order.
McMaster issued the order Friday morning saying that the sale of alcoholic beverages in all bars and restaurants throughout the state will be prohibited after 11 p.m. daily, going into effect July 11.
The order, he said, is in response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases amongst young South Carolinians.
“We know that young adults who are rapidly contracting the virus and spreading it into our communities frequently congregate in late-night atmospheres which simply are not conducive to stopping its continued transmission,” McMaster said. “This measured, carefully tailored approach will lessen the opportunity for South Carolinians to put themselves and their loved ones in harm’s way.”
The governor added he hopes it sends a message that the young generation need to take the virus seriously and it's "time for our younger adults to behave like mature adults," as he put it.
The order does not apply to alcohol sold at convenience or grocery stores, wine and liquor stores, or retail business.
However, it does apply to any holder of the following licenses: On-Premises Beer and Wine Permit, Winery Permit, Brewpub Beer/Wine Permit, Brewery Permit, Business Liquor by the Drink License, Non-Profit Private Club Liquor by the Drink License, Special Event Permit, or Special Non-Profit Event Permit.
"We have the state authority, the state power to enforce it," he said.
Some have asked and ordered for the governor to shut down businesses in South Carolina, but he remains firm in his "no shut down" stance.
“We are not going to go back and close the businesses. We cannot do it,” he said.
According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, any business in violation of the order will be warned before licenses are revoked. There are close to 8,000 restaurants and bars permitted by the S.C. Department of Revenue (SCDOR) for on-site sale and consumption of alcohol.
Trevor Day, CEO Miller Day Hospitality, says they typically close between 11 and 12 on weekdays and 12 and 1 on weekends. According to Day, he is looking at canceling the live music at Buzz Roast in Georgetown.
"It is what it is," he said.