New Food Lion to open in Pawleys Island this week

PAWLEYS ISLAND — Food Lion is opening a new location April 7 at 115 Willbrook Blvd. at the former BI-LO store.
The new store will employ about 75 people and will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
In 2020, Food Lion announced it was going to but more than 60 BI-LO and Harveys Supermarkets across both Carolinas and Georgia.
Rob Sircable was named as the new store manager. Sircable has worked in Pawleys Island for seven years.
The store will offer South Carolina fresh produce, Cromer’s Popcorn and Iron City Coffee. It already donated $1,500 to the food pantry at Holy Cross, which is an agency of the Lowcountry Food Bank. The food pantry will also regularly receive food from the new store to distribute to those in need, according to a press release.