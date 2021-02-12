New flight school to hold open house at Georgetown County Airport on Feb. 13

GEORGETOWN COUNTY — For those interested in learning what it takes to learn how to fly an aircraft, the Georgetown County Airport will hold an open house on Feb. 13 for its new CHS Flight School.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., CHS Flight School and its instructors will have what airport manager Jim Taylor described as a “meet and greet” with the community, with food, a virtual airplane simulator and an opportunity for people to fly an aircraft for themselves.

Taylor said the establishment of the flight school at the airport is a great opportunity for county residents to learn how to fly without driving to airports like Charleston or North Myrtle Beach.

“Having a flight school at the airport fills the demand need, which once COVID hit, that skewed the demand for pilots, but I promise you within a year, year and a half after we get this virus under control, the demand is going to be right back up there,” Taylor said.

CHS Flight School is based out of North Charleston, with multiple locations across the state such as Mt. Pleasant and Summerville, and incorporates full motion simulators into its training, which allows students to learn and practice flying safely, pause and replay flights as they go and experience real motion and movement.

Georgetown County Airport is a non-controlled, non-commercial air carrier airfield, Taylor said, meaning that students can get up to ten take-offs and landings in an hour's time, versus approximately three in a commercial carrier airport. This means students can pay the same amount for flight school at Georgetown County Airport as they would at a commercial airport, but get more experience in.

Doug Decker has had an airplane and hanger at the airport for six years, and said the establishment of this flight school will offer greater opportunities and convenience for those who wish to fly or learn how to fly in the area. He agrees with Taylor that it will be a more cost effective option to learn how to fly in Georgetown County versus surrounding counties because of the lack of air activity in the county.

“I think the quality of the people that are training people to be pilots (is) very high,” Decker said.

At the open house, guests can talk to CHS flight instructors about what being a flight student entails and even go on a Discovery Flight. Usually $149, CHS’s Discovery Flight allows guests to take flight with an instructor and get a feel for what exactly is involved with being a pilot for $99.

“It’s the opportunity for someone to spend a little bit of money to get in an airplane, actually fly the airplane and then come on back, land and talk about what you just did to see if learning to fly is truly something you want to do,” Taylor said. “And even if it isn’t something that person ultimately wants to do, during that flight they get to see some gorgeous Lowcountry coastline.”

To learn more about CHS, visit chsflightschool.com, and to learn more about Georgetown County Airport, visit georgetowncountyairport.com.