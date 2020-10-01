NAACP: Protests will continue until Pawleys Island Mayor Brian Henry resigns

PAWLEYS ISLAND — The NAACP of Georgetown is only getting started.

Calls for Mayor Brian Henry's resignation continue more than a month after he posted on Facebook that the Black Lives Matter movement should be treated like a "terror organization," sparking protests and boycotts against him.

The NAACP of Georgetown held another protest on Thursday at the gazebo in front of the Pawleys Island Town Hall asking for Henry’s immediate resignation. More than a dozen supporters gathered on Thursday to give the embattled mayor a stern warning: protests will continue and grow until Henry steps down from office.

“The water has been shaken. The wave is coming. It’s coming in all its beautiful diversity. It is coming in peacefulness. It is coming to the streets of Pawleys Island,” said Marilyn Hemingway, vice president of the Georgetown NAACP.

On Oct. 10 at 1 p.m., the NAACP of Georgetown is planning a peaceful march through the Town of Pawleys Island. Event planners hope hundreds of people show up, and are requiring attendees to wear a mask due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A march, if as many people attend as promised, would likely be larger than previous protests in front of town hall. Hemingway said folks from all over South Carolina hope to come to Pawleys Island for the rally.

These protests are in response to a now deleted Facebook post from Aug. 27 that has since become a part of a nationwide conversation on racism and police reform. One protest speaker, Steve Williams, said the NAACP is acting as a watchdog against injustice and compared the Black Lives Matter movement to a house fire.

“Imagine your house is the only house on the block on fire and your neighbor says, ‘Hey man, all houses matter.’ Instead of helping you, he is saying all houses matter. That’s ludicrous,” Williams said.

While the conversation is happening nationwide, Henry was writing in response to a shooting that happened in Georgetown where a Black man killed two White people. He said the people killed were not “two thugs or people wanted on multiple warrants.”

The lengthy post also asked why there wasn’t outrage and rioting over the shooting of innocent people. Henry argued it’s because Georgetown is a “civil society.”

“This has gone on too long. Rise up America,” Henry wrote.

Marvin Neal, president of the Georgetown NAACP chapter, said the people of Georgetown are rising up, but to condemn the hatred in Henry’s post and to demand better for the people of Georgetown County.

From Neal’s perspective, the reason there hasn’t been rioting in Georgetown is because the NAACP worked to build relationships with local law enforcement. He believes divisive Facebook posts, such as Henry's, are one of the reasons people turn to more violent means of protesting.

Neal continued to ask why the mayor didn’t post on his Facebook in response to other killings of unarmed citizens like Trayvon Martin, a Black teenager, or Heather Heyer, a White woman. In addition to resigning, Neal would like to see Henry condemn police brutality and ’senseless killings’ no matter the race of the person killed.

Ultimately, Neal believes Henry’s words and actions show he has no interest in leading all the people of Pawleys Island, regardless of race or creed. Much of Thursday’s speeches focused on the importance of voting in the 2020 election and the following off-year local elections for candidates that support justice for all.

“He thinks he can serve part of the people, and work the hell out of people who look like me,” Neal said. “Pawleys Island, you deserve better.”

The Town of Pawleys Island elects its mayor to two-year terms through non-partisan elections. Henry narrowly won in 2019 despite questions being raised about if he actually lived within town limits.

Neal pointed out on Thursday that Henry claims a hotel on the island is his permanent residence. Henry will be in office until 2021 unless he resigns or is removed from office. A resignation would mean a special election would be held the 13th Tuesday after he left office.

Mayor Henry could not be immediately reached for comment.

South Carolina State Conference NAACP President Brenda Murphy also attended Thursday’s rally to support the Georgetown branch. Her speech encouraged all people, especially young people, to get involved in fighting for justice and voting.

“Continue, continue. I want to see more of the community here, I want to see more young people here. They need to understand exactly what happened in the town of Pawleys Island,” Murphy said. “We need to look carefully at who is put into elected positions.”

Neal added that he welcomes Henry getting involved in helping the community after he resigns. NAACP leaders from Georgetown met with Henry on Sept. 22, but several speakers during the meeting said they didn’t feel satisfied with the mayor’s answers.

The NAACP only called for Henry to resign as mayor, with Neal saying he didn’t build the business so he isn’t going to tear it down. But Henry has faced pressure on both his political career and his business, the Palmetto Cheese brand. Some have called for boycotts of Henry’s business with Costco pulling the product from shelves.

When Henry addressed the boycott at a press conference last month, he asked for those boycotting the company to remember his workers who depend on the company doing well.

Neal said the NAACP is not the reason people are protesting Henry’s company. Neal placed all of the blame on Henry, adding the mayor can never fully separate his political life from his professional life, and concluding that the mayor’s words are the reason people are upset.

And if Henry wants the protests to go away, all he has to do is resign.

“Mayor Henry you said rise up America, and here we are. Black Lives Matter,” Neal said.