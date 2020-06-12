McMaster lifts restrictions on bowling alleys, retail ocupancy

Gov. Henry McMaster lifted more restrictions Friday on bowling alleys, allowing them to open immediately, as well as lifting occupancy restrictions on retail establishments.
As coronavirus cases continue to rise in South Carolina, McMaster came to the decision after the following recommendations from his AccelerateSC task force and state health officials. Some of these guidelines to minimize the risk of exposure is:
- Bowlers should be spread out on the lanes to ensure that they are 6 feet or more apart. This can be accomplished by either limiting the number of people on one lane at a time and/or having an empty lane in between each active one.
- Request that customers bring their own bowling balls and shoes, if they have them.
- Clean and disinfect bowling balls and shoes between users.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces (bathroom doors, sink handles, chairs, etc.) routinely throughout the day.
- Provide hand sanitizer at each lane. Make disinfectant available to customers who want to disinfect their ball and lane.
- Disable video games, jukeboxes, etc. OR clean and disinfect them between each user.
For retail stores, customers waiting outline outside the doors because of capacity limits of five customers per 1,000 square feet of retail space or 20 percent occupancy, has been lifted.
“South Carolinians know what they can do to keep themselves and their loved ones safe, and it’s incumbent upon each and every one of us to follow the advice and recommendations of the public health experts,” McMaster said.
Yesterday, SC saw its biggest case of the virus outbreak with 687 new cases and the state total at 16,441. Officials also announced 13 deaths, bringing the state death total to 588.
Previous restrictions on some businesses such as theaters, arenas, concert halls and spectator sports, remain in place.