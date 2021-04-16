Massive solar farm project could be on its way to Georgetown timber site

GEORGETOWN — A timber site could be home to a 2,500-acre solar farm as early as 2023.

Two representatives from Silicon Ranch, a solar panel company from Nashville, spoke to Georgetown County Council on April 13 about the project off Saints Delight Road, which would be the first of its kind according to the the company.

Describing itself as one of the largest independent power producers in the country, Silicon Ranch said it was attracted to this specific plot because of its ability to support the necessary infrastructure, its environmental makeup, community sustainability and its sheer size.

A key benefit of this project is the $300,000 per year in tax revenue it will produce for the city, economic development director Brian Tucker said.

"If we were to generate $300,000 a year of new revenue in single family homes, then we would be adding that many more cars to the streets, we would add that many more students going to schools that would then be utilizing government services," Tucker said. "And we want that, but if we can get revenue that doesn't tax our services that's even better."

The pine trees on the land now will be cleared by its current owner, Resource Management Services, before Silicon Ranch comes in to break ground. RMS's director of real estate and alternative income, Tom Hancock, said while the company cannot comment on the specific project, it plants upwards of four million seedlings a year in Georgetown and conducts business in accordance with best management practices and laws.

According to the USDA, a healthy 100-foot tall tree can absorb 11,000 gallons of water per year from the soil.

John Marcarelli, Silicon Ranch's vice president of business development, said the company would be willing to work with residents and groups in Georgetown "to the extent appropriate" to ensure as many trees are possible are either saved or replanted and that the area will be free of erosion.

"We are always open to exploring additional opportunities that might benefit the community, but we haven't gone through our full environmental permitting process which will dictate a lot," Marcarelli said.

Coastal Carolina University research professor Tom Mullikin, who has years of experience in environmental issues such as energy production and farming, said the willingness of Silicon Ranch to work with the local community on this project is encouraging.

"These issues are really too large for government to handle by themselves, and it requires corporate leadership," Mullikin said. "The fact that they're open to that sort of collaboration is more than the first step, it clears the path to what could ultimately be a huge success story."

Silicon Ranch will invest more than $200 million into the project with no investment required from the county or taxpayers. Silicon Ranch will work with local power entities such as Santee Cooper, Central Energy and Duke Energy. Project construction is estimated to take 12-15 months and generate nearly 350 temporary jobs locally.

The third and final reading on the project could go before council at its next meeting on April 27.