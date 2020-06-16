Lt. Gov. Evette challenges Georgetown County to step up before Census Day of Action

Georgetown County prepares itself this Wednesday for Census Day of Action.
On June 12, Lt.Gov Pamela Evette meet virtually with Georgetown County officials inside Howard Center's auditorium to discuss the census count in the county and June 17's Census Day of Action. She discussed about how the federal funds provided from the census is distributed and used in different areas in the state such as redrawing school districts boundaries, fixing infrastructure,designing facilities, developing rural areas and preparing for disaster and relief season.
"If 100 people do not fill the census, over the course of 10 years the state loses $10 million dollars on those 100 people. That's the magnitude of this," Evette said. "I asking all of our leaders to come together to figure out a creative way to give the people of Georgetown...to get the message out on why its so important."
On June 17, Census Day of Action, she challenges everyone who is a part of this effort to ensure that 10,000 South Carolina households complete the census on this day.
During the AccelerateSC meetings, her and Gov. McMaster have been working on plans for the state with one being to provide broadband in rural areas to help with children's learning capabilities and better response time to these areas. She believes that by working with the community is the best way to inform people about the census.
With the COVID-19 delaying some services, most of the community leaders such as Bishop John Smith Jr of Greater Bibleway Church said that the virus has been a hindrance in spreading the message to people. However, he said they are trying new ways to reach out to people in the community using social media and phone reminders.
This day would be a plus to South Carolina as the state lacks behind compared to others. As of June 15, South Carolina ranks 40th in the nation with a 55 percent census response, falling short behind our southern neighbors Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina.
By a county breakdown, Georgetown County ranks 39th of 46 counties with a 44 percent census count. Out of 271 SC cities, the City of Georgetown ranks 137th, Andrews ranks 199th and Pawleys Island ranks dead last.
With $1.9 billion on the line for the state, the Lt. Gov. urged both mayors and officials to have more citizens complete their census survey before October as the county and state falls behind in the nation.
Due to pandemic, some of the methods of which officials have been conducting the survey including door-to-door have been suspended.
However, both Mayor Barber and McClary agreed that they are planning to raise their ranks with creative method to have 100 and more fill out the census. Only Mayor Brian Henry and other Pawleys Island official could not give any answer as they where not in attendance at the meeting.
The Georgetown Times reached out to Mayor Henry and Pawleys Island officials for comments but as of June 16, no word has been heard from either.