Love Pawleys Island? Help it beat Sanibel Beach for Favorite Southern Beach Town

PAWLEYS ISLAND — After a victory over neighboring Folly Beach in Charleston, Pawleys Island is up against Sanibel in Florida for Garden & Gun Magazine's Favorite Southern Beach Town.

As of 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Pawleys Island is in the lead with 54 percent of the votes. Voting ends on March 29, so head here to vote for the beach that Mark Stevens, director of tourism development for the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce, said is unlike anything else on the southeastern coast.

"It's this unique, really great little southern beach town ... I don't think its like a lot of places," Stevens said. "Tourists go there, and of course we promote it as one of our great tourism places of Hammock Coast, but its not that neon-infested kind of beach."

Beaches were vetted by magazine readers themselves via a social media call out for favorite Southern beaches several months ago. In the first round against Port Aransas in Texas, Pawleys Island won by the biggest margin in the entire competition, winning almost 88 percent of the votes.

If Pawleys Island beats Sanibel, it will be in the Final Four beaches out of 32. Each round lasts about a week, with the overall winner of the competition to be announced April 6.