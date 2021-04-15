Jonathan Angner, freshly minted Georgetown City Council member, ready to get to work

GEORGETOWN — Over the last month, Republican Jonathan Angner said he knocked on nearly 1,200 doors to connect with voters and listen to their concerns. More than anything, Angner said he is glad the Georgetown City Council campaign is over — so that the real work can begin.
"The margin of votes is indicative of the how much voters value the qualifications of a candidate," Angner said, saying the vote was not as close as he originally thought it would be.
By a margin of 266 votes out of a total 1,442 votes, Angner defeated Democrat candidate Ronald McInnis in a special election for the Georgetown City Council seat April 13. The special election was held due to the passing of councilman Rudolph Bradley in November, and Angner will now have to rerun in November 2021 to keep his seat.
Angner hopes to use his background in business and economics to solve the city’s decades-old issues, such as economic development and think shrink, and put it on a path of growth. He also hopes to be proactive in bringing and keeping development, businesses and bright, young minds in the community.
“That is how I built my business … I was out there to the point where I know some of my customers said ‘I finally had to call you back because you’d come to my office so many times’,” Angner said. “I’m not saying I was selling the best widget, but I was the most determined widget salesman out there.”
The election will be certified April 15 at 10 a.m. and Angner will be sworn into office that same afternoon, city clerk Stephanie Buccione said — just in time to participate in his first city council meeting at 5:30 p.m.
The council now consists of two Republicans — Angner and Carol Jayroe — and five Democrats — Mayor Brendon Barber, Clarence Smalls, Al Joseph, Tupelo Humes and Hobson Milton.