Incumbent Ron Charlton protests vote certification; election results certified

The votes have been approved.
Earlier Thursday, the Board of Canvass convened at Georgetown County Voters Registration Office after Tuesday's primary election to certify votes and election results.
The Board heard 10 challenged ballots, of which they accepted eight of them. The two that they did not accept where on issues where voters went to the wrong precinct. The board did approve all the results from the election.
"We can't count a vote for a voter that votes at the wrong precinct,"Byrd said on the deny of two challenged ballots.
The biggest issue of the election came from Republican incumbent Ron Charlton. Charlton ran against former District 6 councilman Bob Anderson for County Council District 2. Charlton lost to Anderson in Tuesday's primaries by a small margin of votes.
Ron Byrd, secretary of the board, said that there will be no need of a runoff due to state law, which states that a recount must happen if the margin of victory separating the winning candidate from the other is no more than one percent, or 21 votes, of the total votes cast for the office.
Since there was a difference of 22 votes between the candidates, Byrd said there will be no recount of the election.
However, Charlton will still protest the vote due to some absent ballots and difficulties at the poll. A representative of Charlton said that he is concerned about how these issues could have factored in his loss.
"[He] is concerned about reports from any voters that wanted to vote for him and he wasn't appearing on their ballots," the attorney said. "We're still trying to sort through some of that or other irregularities that have been reported."
Charlton has until Monday to file his protest and Byrd said the protest hearing will be held Wednesday, June 17, at a later location where Charlton can make his case.