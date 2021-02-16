Happy anniversary: Rocky Point celebrates 2 years

GEORGETOWN COUNTY — Happy second anniversary to Rocky Point Community Forest.
The long-time boat landing and former park was closed for several years before reopening two years ago as a community forest.
The park was established by International Paper Co. in the mid-1950s and was later leased to Georgetown County for decades as a county park and boat landing. When IP sold its timberlands, the park was closed to the public by the new owners at the time.
Georgetown County and the Winyah Rivers Alliance partner in ownership of the property. The county owns 200 acres behind the Choppee Northwest Regional Park and Recreation Center. About a quarter mile past that site on Choppee Road, Rocky Point Road leads down to the boat landing and kayak launch on the Black River. The Winyah Rivers Alliance owns 462 acres of forest, the boat landing and picnic areas.
Emma Boyer, land officer for Winyah Rivers, said “We hope you are all enjoying a safe and healthy start to this new year and that you have been able to use Rocky Point as a place to safely relax and recreate in the forest and on the river during these trying times.”
The ”Friends of Rocky Point” would like for people to enjoy the community forest and boat landing and are looking for ideas from the community.
“Being a passive recreation site, we do not have as much of an opportunity as we would like to directly connect with the users,” Boyer said. “If you have visited Rocky Point lately, please share your feedback with us. We love to hear from you and have so much to learn from your experiences.”
The Rocky Point Steering Committee, Friends of Rocky Point, and the Georgetown County Parks and Recreation Department intend on hosting a few small outdoor events to safely connect with the public in the coming months. Boyer said the events will include a cleanup day at the cemetery and a couple of education-oriented programs.
She would like to hear from people about what sort of programs they would like to attend.
Along with that, Boyer said, “Rocky Point boat landing will be formally adopted by the Friends of Rocky Point as part of Winyah Rivers Alliance’s Adopt-a-Landing program. Second, we are getting closer to officially beginning to monitor water quality at Rocky Point landing as part of the SC Adopt-A-Stream program. If you are interested in getting involved with either effort please let us know,” she said.
The boat landing on the Black River and the adjacent kayak launch are easily accessible.
Along with parking for cars, trucks and boat trailers, there’s a picnic area with seven fixed tables and a porta-john.
Rocky Point is open to the public at all times.