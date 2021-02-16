You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Happy anniversary: Rocky Point celebrates 2 years

  • Updated
Girls _ Water Samples.jpeg
One of the volunteer opportunities land officer Emma Boyer is seeking help with is collecting water samples for the SC Adopt-A-Stream program. Two of the early volunteers are already helping out. (Courtesy of Emma Boyer)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY — Happy second anniversary to Rocky Point Community Forest.

The long-time boat landing and former park was closed for several years before reopening two years ago as a community forest.

The park was established by International Paper Co. in the mid-1950s and was later leased to Georgetown County for decades as a county park and boat landing. When IP sold its timberlands, the park was closed to the public by the new owners at the time.

Georgetown County and the Winyah Rivers Alliance partner in ownership of the property. The county owns 200 acres behind the Choppee Northwest Regional Park and Recreation Center. About a quarter mile past that site on Choppee Road, Rocky Point Road leads down to the boat landing and kayak launch on the Black River. The Winyah Rivers Alliance owns 462 acres of forest, the boat landing and picnic areas.

Emma Boyer, land officer for Winyah Rivers, said “We hope you are all enjoying a safe and healthy start to this new year and that you have been able to use Rocky Point as a place to safely relax and recreate in the forest and on the river during these trying times.”

Dog _ River Rat.jpeg
Being part of the family doesn't quite turn the dog into a River Rat, but it's good to enjoy the fresh air along the Black River. (Courtesy of Emma Boyer)

The ”Friends of Rocky Point” would like for people to enjoy the community forest and boat landing and are looking for ideas from the community.

“Being a passive recreation site, we do not have as much of an opportunity as we would like to directly connect with the users,” Boyer said. “If you have visited Rocky Point lately, please share your feedback with us. We love to hear from you and have so much to learn from your experiences.”

Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff.


The Rocky Point Steering Committee, Friends of Rocky Point, and the Georgetown County Parks and Recreation Department intend on hosting a few small outdoor events to safely connect with the public in the coming months. Boyer said the events will include a cleanup day at the cemetery and a couple of education-oriented programs.

DSCN5547.JPG
Buy Now
Concrete picnic tables stand ready to host family picnics next to the parking area at Rocky Point Community Forest.

She would like to hear from people about what sort of programs they would like to attend.

Along with that, Boyer said, “Rocky Point boat landing will be formally adopted by the Friends of Rocky Point as part of Winyah Rivers Alliance’s Adopt-a-Landing program. Second, we are getting closer to officially beginning to monitor water quality at Rocky Point landing as part of the SC Adopt-A-Stream program. If you are interested in getting involved with either effort please let us know,” she said.

The boat landing on the Black River and the adjacent kayak launch are easily accessible.

Along with parking for cars, trucks and boat trailers, there’s a picnic area with seven fixed tables and a porta-john.

Rocky Point is open to the public at all times.

DSCN5551.JPG
Buy Now
Plenty of people have enjoyed getting out on the Black River from the Boat Landing at Rocky Point. There's one lane for boats and a kayak launch available.

Reach Nick Masuda at 843-607-0912. Follow him on Twitter at @nickmasudaphoto. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News