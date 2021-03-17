Hackers may have accessed Georgetown County employees personal info; SLED investigating

GEORGETOWN COUNTY — Personal and sensitive information related to some Georgetown County employees may have been obtained by cyber criminals from a January security breach, the county said on March 17.

The county was made aware of the situation through a media inquiry, public information officer Jackie Broach said, and that the county immediately contacted SLED upon learning the information.

SLED is working to verify whether the claims are factual.

"Once we figure out who all has been impacted, we'll notify those people directly ... and our policy is supposed to cover credit monitoring services for those people," Broach said, adding that this process is estimated to take 2-3 days.

Broach said the county is working with third party forensic specialists to assess the data potentially at risk, and that the county will update the public as new information becomes available.

"The investigation into this matter is still open, limiting what information we can provide at this time," Broach said.