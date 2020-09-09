Georgetown wooden boat lovers rally to keep annual tradition alive despite the pandemic

The Wooden Boat Show along the Georgetown waterfront will not be the same as it has been for the past 31 years.

The purpose of the Wooden Boat Show, an annual Georgetown fall event, is to celebrate the art of shipbuilding with wood as the main material — a historic craft humans have practiced for thousands of years. But this year, things are different.

Crowds won’t line the sides of docks to see a freshly painted sailboat. Vendors won’t be selling the usual carnival fare. Thousands won’t gather in historic Georgetown to share a love for nautical history and learn from experts at the South Carolina Maritime Museum.

But the boat show finds itself caught up in a historical moment as the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend events and social gatherings across the country. Despite the pandemic, organizers of the boat show want to do something special to safely host the event even if it isn’t exactly traditional.

“At least to let people know the Boat Show is alive and well. Maybe not well, but we are alive,” said Johnny Weaver, who served as the dock master for the boat show.

In August, Georgetown City Government revoked all event permits for the remainder of the year due to coronavirus concerns. While this doesn’t mean the boat show can’t continue, it greatly limits what type of event can be held.

According to Georgetown’s Code of Ordinances, a special event permit is needed to shut down streets, use public property or set up street vendors. Essentially, no festival or parade can move forward with normal plans for the remainder of the year.

While the boat show got approval from South Carolina to continue, the Department of Health and Environmental Control lists large events as one of the main ways the virus spreads within the state — especially if public health guidelines are not followed.

Weaver said the city has been upfront and open about the permits being suspended. While he wishes the boat show could go on normally, he understands the health concerns.

“It wasn’t something they held out and sprung it on us. We’ve got a good relationship with the city and we’ve worked together on this,” Weaver said.

Event planners, staff of the maritime museum and the boating community are working together to create this year’s festivities. Likely, the boat show will become a month-long event with smaller gatherings, displays and activities in the works.

However, plans for the socially distant, permitless boat show are still fluid as organizers finalize the details ahead of October. Hope McFadden with the museum said liking the Boat Show and the museum on Facebook is the best way to keep up with plans as they’re announced.

Regardless of what the final plans are, Mark Stevens, director of tourism and development for the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce, said even though the event can’t continue normally, that doesn’t mean a smaller and more spread out boat show will be unsuccessful.

“People are looking for things they can do safely, and I think it’s going to be good for the museum,” Stevens said. “It will bring people, maybe not all at once like the Wooden Boat show would, but it will be good for them.”

The show is a primary fundraising event for the maritime museum and one of the city's main tourist events in the shoulder season.

“We have a fantastic community that supports the Wooden Boat Show and we hope they will still sponsor it. It’s a big part of our fundraising,” McFadden said.

The museum plans to host a private event and auction to thank the sponsors sticking with the museum through this tough time. In addition, some virtual tours of wooden boats might be offered.

Weaver has heard from boat exhibitioners from across the country wanting the event to continue in some fashion. He believes that these enthusiasts and history lovers will still support the Wooden Boat Show and practice social distancing despite the pandemic-related changes.

“We’ve had calls from longtime exhibitors wanting to know if they can do something to help us,” Weaver added. “The support has been wonderful. I feel real good about that.”

While the boat show plans are still being worked out, this year’s event will center around a new exhibit coming to the Maritime Museum from the Smithsonian Institute.

The exhibit, a part of a Smithsonian initiative to send exhibits around the country, is called the ‘Water/Ways’ and explores how water has impacted human development and coastal areas.

“Our push was ‘we will have thousands of people here to see this exhibit,” McFadden said. “Unfortunately that probably won’t be the case, but we’re still hoping to have some activities virtually and in-person to encourage people to come visit downtown Georgetown.”

Running from Sept. 28 through Nov. 8, the exhibit is expected to be a success for the museum like it has been at other locations the Simthsonian loaned it to. It will also feature specific information about how water has shaped Georgetown history.

“Of course, being a maritime museum we deal with water in all its aspects. The cultural, historical and ecological significance of water,” said Justin McIntyre, the museum curator.

The museum plans on hosting in-person speakers, as well as virtual events for those who cannot attend in-person. Post and Courier writer Brian Hicks is among those expected to speak during the month of October.

McIntyre added that this fall there will also be new exhibits on the USS South Carolina and the “Jenny” shrimping boat from Forrest Gump.

“She has a real story and it was a real boat named Miss Sherry built in Beaufort,” he said, adding that the museum has the movie prop signs from the boat.

While this year’s plans might not be the Wooden Boat Show so many have come to love, everyone involved in planning the event hopes that it will be special and informational to all who attend it in-person or virtually.

“We hoped to have the boat show and have a lot of people looking at it,” Weaver said. “It’ll help the museum, it’ll help the merchants. It keeps the Wooden Boat show in front of people for a whole month.”