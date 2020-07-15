Georgetown weighs in on McMaster asking school districts to submit reopening plans giving parent options

Gov. Henry McMaster, surrounded by GOP lawmakers, calls on public school districts to reopen schools for in-person instruction for five days a week or virtual in the fall.
Since mid-March, over 10,000 students in South Carolina have been learning virtually as schools close their doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As fall fast approaches, McMaster said it is time for them go back to learning face to face and our giving parents that option.
“We’re working for our children. We are giving parents a choice of virtual or face to face instruction” Gov. McMaster said. “We need to take every step to make sure our children are back in the classroom. We must do it safety, must do it carefully, but we must do it.”
McMaster said districts could still offer virtual instruction for families that don't feel quite comfortable sending their children to school, but asked Molly Spearman, SC Education Superintendent, not to approve any district plans that do not include a choice to attend in person or virtual learning.
He is not mandating it but says that parents “need to have a choice” in their children education as to whether they want in-person and online instruction. The Republican governor then addressed the other issue in students' virtual learning: broadband access.
Gaps in broadband access have limited distance learning for students in rural areas in Georgetown County as some don't have internet connection to do their work online.
“We can not restrict learning to participate in virtual learning when a lot of kids don’t have internet access in rural areas. We are working diligently to extend broadband around the state,” he said.
In Georgetown County, Superintendent Keith Price says that he is doing his utmost best in addressing the limited broadband access issue in the community.
School board members meet Tuesday and proposed a calendar plan for reopening schools on Sept.8. Many have said that they do want to open schools back up for learning but are worried not for only for students but for staff safety as well. According to them, Georgetown is in a high-risk category for the coronavirus.
“I think we need to reevaluate that before we take our kids back into the schools. If it's not safe, then we don't need to take them back," board member Randy Walker said.
Walker said that they have begun bringing Wi-Fi buses in communities with low broadband access and letting students use them for learning purposes.
De'Ontay Winchester, activist and local youth counselor, spoke at Tuesday's NAACP press conference. Winchester, also a member of the Georgetown's NAACP, said that children go to school to learn but thanks to the pandemic they are more notably stressed. A child is under immense stress in wondering whether of not their catching the virus and bring it back to the families, how are they going to learn, he asked.
Chairman Jim Dumm shared his board members and the community sentiments and that they are working on an efficient plan for everyone.
"We're going to do the very best we can by our children to get them educated, " Dumm said.
They, like other school districts, are considering Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day, to begin fall semester and will make their final decision on July 21.
The deadline is this Friday, July 17, for school districts to send a plan to parents.