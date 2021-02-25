Georgetown seeks to repair 2 failing stormwater pumps, but fixes could cost $150K or more

GEORGETOWN — With both approximately 11 years old, two stormwater pumps with a history of failures were central to public water utilities manager Will Gunter making the case to the Georgetown City Council to replace and repair both before storm season.

Both pumps have undergone multiple repairs, which can be attributed to their age, Gunter said, and he proposed that one pump, Pump #2, be repaired this year, and that the other pump, Pump #1, be replaced in the coming year.

Pump #2 was removed in January, and to repair it would take 10-12 weeks and cost nearly $73,000.

Gunter indicated that replacing Pump #1 is the best course of action due to its multiple failures over the years, and will come with a price tag of nearly $300,000. The replacement would require the city to find a manufacturer, with the timeline extending 12 months for construction and installation of the pump.

To repair both pumps, and not buy a new pump to replace Pump #1, would cost an estimated $150,000. The course of action is still under consideration.