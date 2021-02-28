Georgetown schools return to in-person instruction by March 8. Some say they're not ready.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY — As elementary school students across the Georgetown County School District head back to full-time, face-to-face instruction on March 1 — with their counterparts in middle and high schools joining them on March 8 — there are differing perspectives as to whether the district is truly ready for the instructional model change.

On one hand, Alan Walters, GCSD's executive director of safety and risk management, said he feels the district has done a good job of making sure students get back to full-time, in-person learning as safe and as quickly as possible.

"I know some people think we haven't moved fast enough, others think we're going too fast, but I think we've been very deliberate and intentional with how we've done this over the past year,” Walters said. “We've relied on science and information and haven't gotten bogged down with emotion, which is certainly easy to do.”

On the other hand, Karen Plautz, an Andrews Elementary School special education teacher and Georgetown County representative for SC for Ed, thinks this return to 5 days a week in-person learning is too soon, and questions the district’s preparedness measures.

“I don't see how (mitigation efforts are) going to be effective because the thing is, you're gonna have a group of kids who were in an overflow room one day, then another day they're going to switch it back and forth,” Plautz said.

Students and their access to a safe and effective education has become one of the most hotly contested issues surrounding COVID-19.

With that, there are three key issues that all parties must continue to monitor to gauge success with the March 1 move: safety measures, curriculum adjustments and the influence of the GCSD school board.

Health safety measures

According to Walters, plexiglass is already fully and properly installed in all elementary, middle and high school classrooms. Now the district has shifted its focus to how it can implement excess plexiglass into other spaces, such as cafeterias and media centers.

These added efforts are attempts to increase the amount of students that these common areas are able to hold at one time, Walters said.

On Feb. 1, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said that plexiglass is considered appropriately sized and utilized if it surrounds three sides — the front and two sides — of the edges of the student’s desk, extends at least a foot above each child’s head when seated and is at least a foot beyond the end of the desk on either side. This plexiglass configuration with students wearing masks and up to 3 feet apart — a change from the original 6-feet rule — can keep people from being considered “close contacts” to someone who tests positive for COVID-19, DHEC said.

As far as regular sanitation and cleaning of schools and busses, Walters said adjustments have been made to custodial schedules to ensure there are enough people to clean schools twice a day — before students arrive and after students leave. The CDC recommends cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily, but has no clear recommendations for how often classrooms specifically should be cleaned and disinfected.

Custodial cleaning will not happen in between classes for middle and high schoolers, Walters said, unless requested by a teacher if there are specific concerns, and teachers will be provided with wipes and sprays to utilize if they wish to use them during the day. Elementary, middle and high schools all still have staggered start and end times, ensuring that buses are able to be cleaned in between routes, Walters said.

Buses will allow 2 students to a seat, Walters said, but the first 2 rows of seats will be empty in order to keep bus drivers socially distant from students. Other bus drivers who aren’t on duty at the time will be utilized on buses as well, Walters said, to ensure compliance with the 2-per-seat rule as well as mask wearing so that the driver can focus on the road in front of them.

As of Dec. 2020, the CDC recommends establishing physical barriers between bus drivers and passengers where possible and maintaining social distancing of at least 6 feet in the bus, including at entry doors.

Through a bond referendum in 2016, GCSD began installing new HVAC systems in all schools, something Walter said looking back now is a blessing because the district did not have to seek federal funds for the new systems. Installed in all but the elementary schools, updated HVAC systems to improve ventilation are one of the things the CDC has been recommending to reduce the spread of the virus for several months.

The health and safety of students as well as the effectiveness of the mitigation strategies implemented will continue to be a topic of conversation among the district, Walters said, and something that can be fine-tuned in the coming weeks and months.

“It's a lot of knowledge sharing, a lot of collaboration going on,” Walters said. “One thing we've found out is that there is no one size fits all solution for the pandemic, not only from district to district but even school to school.”

Curriculum adjustments

A core concern at the Feb. 16 meeting among board members was the amount of classes that would exceed the recommended 24 students per classroom, with Georgetown Middle School having 41 classes to potentially adjust due to this cap in size.

Bethany Giles, the GCSD executive director of secondary schools, said that the district is ensuring these issues are resolved before middle and high schools students shift to Hybrid+ in four ways: working with principals and counselors to adjust master schedules; adjusting teacher modality; finding ways to implement overflow rooms; and reexamining classroom layouts.

In anticipation of an increase in students wanting to shift from virtual learning to Hybrid+ and Prime learning, Giles said some teachers’ modalities will have to be shifted, and which ones that will be switched will be a collaborative effort.

“The principals, as well as the Human Resources Department, they know which teachers are able to return to the classroom,” Giles said. “We also know which teachers may have had a preference to teach virtual, but they understood that if the numbers did not warrant having a virtual teacher they were willing to return to hybrid.”

Giles said a smooth transition for students is a primary concern, but that high school students will see “minimal disruption” in their block schedules due to the fact that their first day back in classrooms was Feb. 1. To help with the transition and work with any issues that may arise as far as curriculum, Giles said that students have had opportunities to meet in small groups or 1-on-1 with teachers if there were any instructional concerns.

While Giles is confident, Plautz attended the Feb. 16 GCSD board meeting and was shocked when the board announced its decision to get students back into classrooms more often, saying she did not expect the process to move so quickly. District administrators tout teacher appreciation, but Plautz said the actions administrators take to appreciate teachers is more important than the words they say — and she feels her safety and health concerns have not been heard.

“I wish districts would worry more about communication and getting the teachers the vaccines and our safety and the kids safety,” Plautz said. “They can tell me all day they appreciate me, but the way that they're doing things in our district now, that's not an act that I see that’s showing appreciation whenever most teachers have expressed their concern, and their concern is not being taken into consideration.”

While Plautz’s special education students have been in classes 4 days a week since November, she is concerned for other teachers and students who will be going 4 and 5 days a week in-person because of how big class sizes will be.

Plautz also thinks the week separating middle and high schoolers from Hybrid+ to Prime learning is too quick, and said that if her elementary students struggled with the transition, then she is sure middle and high schoolers will as well.

“If something doesn't work, there's not going to be a lot of wiggle room to change things without causing more disruptions,” Plautz said.

Board influence

GCSD chairman Jim Dumm is 1 of 8 that voted to approve the return of students to classrooms full-time, and said that while he has not heard much from parents, teachers or students about the decision since the vote. Before the vote he had heard that many parents wanted their children back in-person learning as soon as possible.

Dumm said he understands the health concerns of teachers, especially older ones, but that there are many different options for teachers to teach virtually, so he feels the board made the correct decision.

Dumm’s main concern in voting for the shift in learning was the kids, he said, and that he is worried about them falling behind in their curriculum.

“Since March of last year, they're falling further and further behind where they need to be, and I think the next thing we're going to have to focus on, and I think Mr. (Keith) Price is already focusing on it, is we're going to have to put programs in place to help these kids catch up to where they need to be,” Dumm said. “I think we're going to be looking at all different kinds of summer programs, maybe even full-fledged summer school for those that can do it, and of course that's going to be costly, but the state and the feds are going to have to help us pick up the ball on that.”

Board member Randy Walker was the lone “no” vote in the decision made Feb. 16, and he said after talking with his constituents, he was not comfortable voting for students to return to classes 5 days a week until all teachers are vaccinated.

Walker also said the number of students and teachers in quarantine will rise with the return of students to classes in one group rather than two groups, like how it was in hybrid learning, and that this will only cause further disruptions and inconsistencies.

Additionally, Walker questions the reality of how often cleaning will happen, and said he does not believe teachers’ concerns have been properly addressed.

“In the meeting where we voted, it seems it was all about getting (students) back in school at all costs, so I don’t think (teachers) were taken into consideration,” Walker said.

In December, Walker said he fell ill with COVID-19, and as someone with Type 2 Diabetes, his mind jogged with stories of people like him whose kidneys shut down and who now are on dialysis three days a week. Walker has since been vaccinated, and said he feels safe and more confident because of it.

Teachers deserve to feel that same safety and confidence going back into their classrooms, Walker said.

“Let’s get these teachers and staff (vaccinated) so they can feel confident and secure going back to school,” Walker said. “They want to go in there, but they have some fear, and can you blame them?”