Georgetown schools receive $14.3M total in federal funds so far to address COVID impacts

GEORGETOWN COUNTY — Schools learned Tuesday night that they will have additional federal money to use by Sept. 30, 2023 for things like adding a new full-time psychologist position and providing a summer school option for students who fell behind due to COVID-19.

The money, called ESSER II Funds, are an addition to the ESSER I Funds that were given to all public schools across the country in March 2020 as part of the CARES Act. GCSD received $2.6 million in ESSER I Funds.

As an addition to the CARES Act, ESSER II Funds gave GCSD an additional $11.7 million in December to address further COVID-19 impacts. Lisa Johnson, the district's associate superintendent for finance and technology, said the money must be used by Sept. 30, 2023, and can be used in the same areas as ESSER I was used plus additional areas.

ESSER I Funds were used in the following areas:

To host a Child Find Clinic to assess previously identified children in need of emotional assistance that were unable to be assessed due to COVID-19; hired an additional psychologist to assist

To provide students with the required Cosmetology State Board simulation training

To purchase PPE for the district

To provide hazard stipends for food service employees working on the front lines during the pandemic to provide meals each week to students

To purchase a minimum of 2100 Chromebooks, charging carts, licenses and hot spots

To purchase additional support for mental health services such as Signs of Suicide Screener

To provide intervention resources for reading and math

To provide an allocation to local private schools that accepted the CARES Act

Johnson presented the following areas to the board Tuesday night as places the ESSER II Funds could be used in addition to the areas ESSER I was used. These areas will not be finalized until the district submits them to the state, though, and Johnson said she hopes to do this next week.

To hire five additional rehabilitative behavioral health services interventionists

To hire an additional psychologist

To hire an additional speech pathologist

To provide a math and/or reading interventionist in all elementary schools

To provide middle schools with an additional teaching allocation to reduce class size and allow for scheduling flexibility

To provide all middle and high schools with an additional interventionist

To maintain reading coach allocations

To maintain the pre-Kindergarten Child Early Reading Development and Education Program

To add an additional full-time reading coach position

To maintain afterschool intervention for identified students

To provide summer school and transportation to identified students

To hire a floating nurse to assist schools

To provide additional infrastructure software

To provide additional custodians in high schools

To provide additional technology support for increasing bandwidth and connectivity

To supplement any indirect administrative costs

After being presented with these allocations, board member Patti Hammel said she was concerned that the psychologist and pathologist positions were only one-year contracts. Johnson responded that the ESSER III funds that were passed as part of the American Rescue Plan Act in March 2021 could contribute to longer contracts for those positions.

ESSER III funds can be utilized until Sept. 30, 2024, meaning they can be used to extend those contracts past a year. The district will get more information on those funds in the next few weeks, Johnson said.