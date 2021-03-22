Georgetown’s West End is dealing with domestic water issues. This grant may help.

GEORGETOWN — Facing pipes that do not meet current code requirements to provide adequate water pressure for firefighting and domestic water usage, a project that aims to improve water mains in the West End district of Georgetown received the green light for pre-application at Monday night's City Council meeting.

The Community Development Block grant will aid those that live along Bourne Street, Henry Street, John Street, Emmanuel Street and Davis Alley, and would involve the installation of 2,680 linear feet of new water lines, four fire hydrants, gate valves and restore asphalt and concrete as well as replace old, leaky and corroded galvanized steel water line pipes.

An average of 79 residents, or 36 households, will benefit from the $540,940 project, according to the city.

The project is now expected to be sent to the South Carolina Department of Commerce, with funds coming from next year's capital improvement plan.

The project will require a 10 percent match from the city if pre-application requests to waive that match are not approved by the state. This waiver is necessary because of "financial hardships the city has and will continue to endure for the foreseeable future," said Sandra Yudice, Georgetown's city administrator.

"If they say 'Yes, we will waive it,' they will let us know. If not, we can probably ask them to do some kind of income match, where we can bring in some of the expenditures that we have, like engineering services," Yudice said.

If the CDBG pre-application is approved, the department of commerce will let the city know it can submit a formal application, which must be submitted by April 15. If the city is selected for the grant, the final approval of the application would be in September 2021, with construction starting in September 2022 and finishing in June 2023.

A Rural Infrastructure Authority grant application was also approved by council for a new sewer lift station at the Maryville School site. The sewage lift, part of the city's five-year capital improvement program, is responsible for safely collecting sanitary sewage and preventing waterborne diseases caused by sewer backups and improper sewage collection from spreading throughout the city.

The lift station needs to be replaced, according to the city, because the former was constructed in the 1960s and has seen severe aging, exposure to natural elements and general wear and tear.

The project would be requested for next year's budget, and if awarded the grant, the city would only be responsible for a 25 percent match to the estimated $537,570 project construction. If the grant is awarded to the city by RIA, construction would tentatively starting in August 2021 and end about May 2022, according to the city.