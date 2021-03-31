Georgetown residents will no longer need appointments to enter county facilities

GEORGETOWN — Just over a year after closing its offices due to the pandemic, Georgetown County will reopen its facilities April 1 without residents having to make an appointment. Masks will still be required and residents must adhere to social distancing guidelines while in county facilities.

This decision comes as vaccination efforts are under way in the county, and South Carolinians ages 16 and up are now eligible for vaccination as of March 31.

“It’s not quite back to normal, and it won’t be for some time. This pandemic is not over,” said Angela Christian, county administrator. “But we are moving in that direction as more people, including our staff, receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.”

In May 2020, the county reopened its facilities from the original shock of the pandemic, but required residents to make an appointment, which county spokesperson Jackie Broach said was helpful for limiting the number of people in the facility, but frustrated some residents.

Meeting rooms at the five libraries are pending approval by the Library Board and scheduled to reopen May 31. The Parks and Recreation Department will resume rental of outdoor facilities for events on April 1, but indoor rentals will not offered again until September, according to the county.

More than 36 percent of county residents have been vaccinated, according to the county, with more than 63 percent of those residents being 65 and older. The county said it is working to give more vaccine information to its rural and minority-populated areas to ensure more people have access to them.

A full, department-by-department plan on reopening is available on the county's website.