Georgetown Police investigating homicide at local motel

Roadway Inn
Georgetown officers investigate the crime scene at one of the rooms at Roadway Inn on June 29, 2020.

 Kareem Wilson/South Strand News

The Georgetown Police Department was dispatched to room 133 of the Rodeway Inn on 600 Church Street at 8:27 a.m. on Monday in reference to individuals covered in blood.

Upon arriving, officers found a deceased male in the room and a female with injuries outside. The female was transported to Grand Strand Hospital for treatment.

Rodeway Inn police
It is still an active investigation as officers are processing the scene, gathering evidence and canvassing the area. Georgetown PD said they will release additional information as it becomes available.

An autopsy of the victim will be conducted on Thursday.

If anyone has any information about this case they are asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, our TIP LINE at 843-545-4400 or by calling 911. 

