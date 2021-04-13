Georgetown nonprofit hosts community garden, Earth Day celebration

PAWLEYS ISLAND — To celebrate Earth Day, Carolina Human Reinvestment will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 17 at their community garden, 772 Petigru Dr. in Pawleys Island.

This open house will consist of informational sessions on recycling and composting, live music from WLGI 90.9 and an appearance from the Myrtle Beach Pelicans mascot.

Giany Guedjo, the nonprofit's executive director, said the goal of the event is to let the community know it is there to serve them in any way they need.

"Not everybody knows who we are, so its going to be a place for us to share about the organization and also a place for people to come and do something different," Guedjo said.

Carolina Human Reinvestment is an organization dedicated to serving youth through after school programing. Its main focuses include an after school program in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice called Teen After School Center, as well as a national program for youth affected by incarceration called the Amachi program.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Guedjo said CHR had been considering a community garden for about three years because it saw the mutual benefit it could offer kids and those in the community who needed access to food. The children can learn how to garden and give back to their community in a fun way, and those in the community will have access to fresh, free produce, Guedjo said.

The community garden was established last May, and since then has fed more than 1,000 people throughout the community, Guedjo said. CHR works directly with food banks weekly to get the food out to those who need it most.

Built and maintained fully by volunteers, Guedjo said the garden has now taken a life of its own.

"One thing I want to see happen is getting the kids involved in giving back to the community," Guedjo said. "Having them here working in the garden is helping to instill in them giving back to the community so they can know the food we are growing is being donated to the community for free."