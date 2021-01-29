Georgetown neighborhood receives grant to help eliminate 'unwanted activity,' enhance area

GEORGETOWN — A South Carolina Department of Commerce grant awarded to the city of Georgetown is expected to improve the West End community without using taxpayer money, looking to eliminate unwanted activities and enhance the area.

The $375,000 grant will go toward demolition in the neighborhood of "attractive nuisances," said Georgetown Mayor Brendon Barber.

“We were thrilled when we got the grant because we aren’t using taxpayer money,” Barber said. “The grant makes it possible for us to do a demolition without putting a lien on the citizens who can’t afford it. What it means is now we can help folks improve their property.”

The grant is aimed at ridding unwanted activities in the neighborhood and will also allow for redevelopment, Barber said.

Partnering with the city, the Waccamaw Regional Council of Government will be the administers for the grant, Barber said. Demolition should begin after the project goes out for a bid and plans for what specifically will be demolished have not been made at this time.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Barber said the city began working with the COG during the summer to help improve the neighborhood and applied for the grant.

The West End neighborhood is bordered by International Paper and Highmarket Street. According to the city, the community consists of “a strong network of residents who work together to make strides for a brighter future.”

Within the neighborhood is the Mitney Community Center, which provides educational and recreational activities for youth, and Howard Adult Center, Howard Recreation Center and Howard Auditorium, which are all parts of the former Howard High School.

Fifteen communities across the state were awarded funds from the Community Development Block Grant — a total of $6.4 million across the state. More than 40,900 residents make up the communities that are expected to benefit from the grants, according to the Department of Commerce.

The communities must meet at least one of three objectives: Benefit low- to moderate-income persons, aid in the prevention or elimination of slum and blighted conditions, or meet other urgent community needs where existing conditions pose a serious and immediate threat to public health and welfare and where other financial resources are not readily available to meet such needs.