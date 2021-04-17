Georgetown Foodland critic retires blog, reflects on last seven years

GEORGETOWN — COVID-19 hit the food service industry hard, forcing many local restaurants to shrink their indoor dining spaces and invest more in takeout and delivery options. Max Goree, owner of Pawleys Island Bakery, said he and all the restaurants on Grand Strand felt the prolonged blow.

But Goree pointed to people such as Jamie Sanderson as to why many of them were able to stay afloat.

Sanderson ran Georgetown Foodland for more than seven years, a culinary blog with more than 10,000 Facebook followers where he highlighted local restaurants in Georgetown in a positive, non-critical way. But on April 4, Sanderson announced his blog's retirement, saying he took a job in Greenville.

This lack of an ulterior motive of money or a free meal, Goree said, is what set Sanderson apart from the everyday food critic, especially during COVID-19.

"The priority was to promote the business, he wasn't there for self promotion — he has a job and makes a living and has a family and all that, but he's there to promote the business," Goree said. "He made a difference and there was no hidden agenda."

While COVID-19 did impact Sanderson's work, he still found a way to feature restaurants, shifting his coverage to inspire the community by posting photos and stories about the safety precautions restaurants were taking. The last thing Sanderson wanted was for these restaurants — now his friends and colleagues — to falter, so he did his best to let community members know how hard they were trying to provide a safe experience, whether it was dining in or getting takeout.

"There were so many times I found (restaurants) were struggling to get attention even though they were following COVID guidelines, and I wanted people to be aware, 'Hey, we're still functioning at a nominal rate,'" Sanderson said. "These people are still willing to promote and produce food for everybody, so come out, support them, come get your produce."

Sanderson has always had a passion for helping people, but it is only when he was in an accident that resulted in 13 surgeries that he began to think about how he could best do so in his hometown.

Recovering from the accident was a tough time for him, Sanderson said, but it was during that time he discovered a new, bright blue-painted restaurant on Front Street. A photo posted to Facebook of a delectable, finely put together Big Texas BBQ Sandwich from Reflections Grill is what started it all.

Titled "It's Hard To Say Goodbye," Sanderson's final post described his time with chefs and restaurant owners as "priceless," and said he never expected a Facebook photo of a barbecue sandwich to turn into a full-time side gig.

"My family and (the owner's) family developed a friendship, made some memories and eventually (Reflections Grill) closed. But the last meal service there, he named the burger after me. He named one after my wife, Adrianne, too," Sanderson said in the post. "After that night, I knew I had something with what I was doing here and wanted to take it further. I wanted to help all restaurants in the county."

The blog was born out of Sanderson's original passion to write and take photos as a graduate of University of South Carolina's journalism school, but quickly turned into a vessel for his ever-growing interest in culinary arts.

As the years went on, Sanderson was invited to places like Millgrove Farms to see where all his food began, the Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach to work with students and chefs and even and Charleston's 2020 Wine & Food Festival as an honorary Food Fanatic.

Not a single penny was made from his work, Sanderson said, and instead he poured in more than $3,000 of his own money over the years to build his website and fund social media ads. It's because it truly was a passion of his, Sanderson said, and nothing beat when he'd post about a restaurant, then go in next to the owners telling him how his post impacted their business.

The most important part of Georgetown Foodland to Sanderson was building relationships with chefs and showing them he cared. He never wanted to be a food critic — when Sanderson took a photo of his first Big Texas BBQ Sandwich, the owner actually thought he would post it with a bad review to Yelp. He asked Sanderson not to, that he would fix his sandwich for free, so long as he didn't leave a negative review.

This stuck with Sanderson, he said, and inspired him in the coming years to build a trust with local restaurant owners that he wanted to help them, not criticize them for clout.

"I tried to present them with somebody who was not your regular, run of the mill critical reviewer, but someone who is about positivity, someone who is about putting them on the map," Sanderson said.

Local chef and owner of Black Rabbit Scratch Kitchen Nick Batchelder said during his time working at several Georgetown restaurants, he has never seen someone care as much about local food as Sanderson.

"It's not like he goes on TripAdvisor and goes down a list, he finds places that are off the grid, you wouldn't really know about it, and puts them on the map," Batchelder said.

Through the power of Georgetown Foodland on social media is how many places around Grand Strand were able to stay afloat during COVID-19, Batchelder said, echoing Goree. Sanderson made it a point, Batchelder said, to go to locally-owned, non-corporate restaurants and make sure they were getting the positive attention they needed, something Batchelder said no one else was doing.

As of right now, Sanderson does not plan on establishing something similar to Georgetown Foodland in Greenville. He said Greenville's culinary scene is very vast, and already has several reviewers like him, so his focus for the first few months will be settling in and working at his new job.

What makes the restaurants and food so special in Georgetown is the people, Sanderson said. The chefs, farmers, restaurant owners and more in the area care so deeply for their crafts, he said, and it's important to him that residents know they have people around them who put their everything into the food that is delivered to the table.

"In all the years of doing this, one of the most persistent, repetitive things I've seen is the beautiful smiles on faces creating beautiful dishes," Sanderson said. "People in this area should be really thankful for the fact that there are people coming to work everyday, loving their craft of creating culinary art and producing great dishes."