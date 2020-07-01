Georgetown County to discuss face masks in Thursday's emergency meeting

Georgetown County Council will have an emergency meeting Thursday at 2 p.m. to discuss the option about an emergency ordinance about face masks.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several cities in South Carolina have issued face-covering mandate to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. As if July 1, these include:
- Greenville
- Columbia
- Charleston
- North Charleston
- Mount Pleasant
- Summerville
- James Island
- Isle of Palms
- Folly Beach
- Kiawiah Island
- Goose Creek
- Walterboro/Unincorporated Collecton County
- Hilton Head Island
- Beaufort
- Bluffton
- Orangeburg
- Seabrook Island
- Sullivan Island
- Moncks Corner
- North Myrtle Beach
This meeting will be conducted virtually, and will be livestreamed on the County’s YouTube channel to allow members of the public to “attend.”