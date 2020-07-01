You are the owner of this article.
Georgetown County to discuss face masks in Thursday's emergency meeting

  • Updated

Georgetown County Council will have an emergency meeting Thursday at 2 p.m. to discuss the option about an emergency ordinance about face masks.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several cities in South Carolina have issued face-covering mandate to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. As if July 1, these include:

  1. Greenville
  2. Columbia
  3. Charleston
  4. North Charleston
  5. Mount Pleasant
  6. Summerville
  7. James Island
  8. Isle of Palms
  9. Folly Beach
  10. Kiawiah Island
  11. Goose Creek
  12. Walterboro/Unincorporated Collecton County
  13. Hilton Head Island
  14. Beaufort
  15. Bluffton 
  16. Orangeburg
  17. Seabrook Island
  18. Sullivan Island
  19. Moncks Corner
  20. North Myrtle Beach

This meeting will be conducted virtually, and will be livestreamed on the County’s YouTube channel to allow members of the public to “attend.”

