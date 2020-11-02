Georgetown County sees significant early voting, forcing work on a Sunday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY — “Never on Sunday.“

That’s the title of an Oscar award winner in 1960 for best original song from the movie of the same name.

The song tells about a person willing to be with and kiss her guy on any day, “But never, never on a Sunday ... ‘cause that my day of rest.”

Starting on Sunday morning, Nov. 1, members of the Georgetown County Board of Voter Registration and Elections were joined by volunteers to open up the outer envelopes of about 12,000 absentee ballots.

One longtime observer said he didn’t recall that the Georgetown Election Office had ever done any ballot work on a Sunday.

Interim and acting Election Board chairman Billy Altman commented this was the first time the office had received permission to work on a Sunday.

About 15 people came in around 10 a.m. Sunday. Altman said they would stay at it until about 4 p.m.

Georgetown County has 47,246 registered voters. An unofficial spreadsheet Altman prepared showed 19,120 ballots had been cast.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Besides the estimated 12,000 absentee ballots, another 7,000 to 8,000 people came to the election office to vote early. That leaves a total of 28,126 voters who had not yet cast a ballot as of Saturday, Oct. 31.

Altman said that works out to 40.5 percent of registered voters have cast a ballot so far in the 2020 elections.

People will continue taking absentee ballots from the outer envelopes on Monday that voters used to send their votes to the election office.

Voters may still come to the election office at 303 Hazard St. in Georgetown until 5 p.m. Monday, November 2, to vote early.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, Election Day, the inner envelopes will be opened and the absentee ballots will be scanned and those votes will go into the totals. The estimated 7,000 or 8,000 votes already cast at the election office will also be counted Tuesday.

Polls throughout Georgetown County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in all 34 precincts. The same hours will apply in Horry County and throughout South Carolina.