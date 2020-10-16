Georgetown County schools to remain hybrid though county is high spread for COVID

GEORGETOWN — Though Georgetown County is still considered high spread for the coronavirus, Georgetown County School District will remain in the hybrid phase of instruction.

The district announced Friday afternoon it will continue with hybrid instruction, sending students to school two days per week.

"Georgetown County School District will continue in HYBRID instruction for Week 8 (Oct. 26-30)," the district said in a release Friday.

"This week's DHEC report showed Georgetown County's overall rating remains at HIGH, with the Percent Positive rate rising from 10.4% last week to 17.3% keeping it above the threshold of the 10% High rating. This rating in turn kept the Trend in Incidence Rate at High. The Incidence Rate per 100,000 remained in the Medium category this week rising over last week to 196.2 cases per 100,000. GCSD reviewed the report with the SC Department of Education prior to announcing the continuation of HYBRID instruction. As stated previously, a return to a HIGH rating does not mean an immediate or mandatory return to REMOTE instruction. GCSD will continue with weekly announcements so the decision for Week 9 (Nov. 2-6) will be made on Friday, Oct. 23rd."

GCSD initially planned to shift into the totally remote phase of learning if the county was considered high spread, but changed its plan last week.

On Oct. 8, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the county was high spread, which, according to GCSD's initial plan, would have prompted schools to shift into remote learning.

Instead, the district changed its plan and continued with hybrid learning.

The original plan approved by the South Carolina Department of Education was for students to be instructed in the remote phase if the county was considered high spread for the virus, operate in a hybrid phase if the county was medium spread, and go to school five days per week if the county was low spread.