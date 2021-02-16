Georgetown County schools approve full-time, in-person instruction for all by March 8

GEORGETOWN COUNTY — Georgetown County School District voted 8-1 to move middle and high school students from hybrid learning to Hybrid Plus learning starting March 1, while elementary students will shift from Hybrid Plus to Prime starting March 1 and middle and high school students from Hybrid Plus to Prime March 8.

Hybrid Plus is 4 days of in-person instruction (Wednesdays remote), while Prime is a return to full-time, in-person teaching.

The board made this decision just a month after it approved elementary students for Hybrid Plus learning at the Feb. 12 board meeting.

Middle and high school students and parents can request to change their learning models, whether it be from remote learning to Hybrid Plus, or to opt out of Hybrid Plus and move to remote learning, through Feb. 22.