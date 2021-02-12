Georgetown County rejects ransom demands, rebuilding its digital systems

GEORGETOWN COUNTY — Following a hack of Georgetown County's digital systems during the weekend of Jan. 23, county public information officer Jackie Broach said the county is slowly rebuilding their system from scratch, as they did not pay a ransom given by the attacker.

Because the investigation is still open and active, Broach said the ransom amount and location of the attack cannot be revealed, but they are known and being investigated by a hired security team.

The reopening of emails and other government systems will happen in phases, Broach said, with the most important departments and most frequently used emails coming first.

"We plan to do another 100 (emails) and just kind of go from there, so it may take a few weeks to get them all back up, but this was a really good start for us," Broach said. "We're starting with the most important departments, so finance will probably go back up first, and then we'll kind of go in phases from there."

Phone lines in all departments still work, Broach said, so a phone call is still the most reliable way to reach someone or a department, though emails will slowly be coming back up Feb. 12 and into the weekend.

"Depending on what you're after, most of the emails that people would normally use should be coming up either today or in the next couple of days," Broach said.